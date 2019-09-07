DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 7, 2019
Hurricane Dorian heads to Canada
Hurricane Dorian made one final US stop in southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday as it races through the Atlantic Ocean for another expected landfall in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia.
CDC issues urgent alert telling Americans to stop vaping due to growing number of illnesses
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an urgent alert Friday, telling Americans to stop vaping amid an investigation into a string of severe lung injuries.
Private funeral service held in Metro Detroit for man who died in Iraq after being deported
A private funeral service has been held in suburban Detroit for a 41-year-old Iraqi man who died in Baghdad after being deported from Michigan for committing crimes.
Weather: Mild weather Saturday
You can expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. Highs will be near 75 degrees.
Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines
- Metro Detroit woman says priest accused of abuse is suing her for speaking out
- Community pays tribute to beloved Lathrup Village police officer, father, veteran
- Sketch released of man accused of robbing 2 in Grosse Pointe Woods
- Celebrate all things dog and craft beer at Royal Oak's Barktoberfest
- Hall Road corridor in Macomb County sees surge of new businesses
- Weekend construction list
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- Milwaukee road rage shooting victim remembered
- Diving boat victims likely died from smoke inhalation, official says
- Hurricane Dorian sets sights on Canada after North Carolina landfall
- Cat survives rifle shots to the face
- Hong Kong protesters go to airport again
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Calendar
- Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
- Sept. 7 -- Michigan football vs. Army
- Sept. 7 -- Michigan State football vs. Western Michigan
- Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
- Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit
Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.
LOCAL 4 Sports news
- Georgia Southern football vs. Maine: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
- UCLA football vs. San Diego State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
- Live updates: Metro Detroit high school football scores
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Health
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.