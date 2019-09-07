Hurricane Dorian made one final US stop in southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday. The storm is headed to the Canadian province of Nova Scotia next. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 7, 2019

Hurricane Dorian made one final US stop in southeastern Massachusetts on Saturday as it races through the Atlantic Ocean for another expected landfall in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an urgent alert Friday, telling Americans to stop vaping amid an investigation into a string of severe lung injuries.

A private funeral service has been held in suburban Detroit for a 41-year-old Iraqi man who died in Baghdad after being deported from Michigan for committing crimes.

You can expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. Highs will be near 75 degrees.

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Calendar

Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown

Sept. 7 -- Michigan football vs. Army

Sept. 7 -- Michigan State football vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.

LOCAL 4 Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.