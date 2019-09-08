ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 8, 2019

DETROIT - Hurricane Dorian death toll climbs
The death toll in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian has climbed to 43, and is expected to rise drastically. Hundreds remain missing, likely buried under rubble on Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands.
Dearborn police look for 2 men wanted in connection to fatal armed robbery
Dearborn police are investigating a string of armed robberies that claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman Friday night. Two men are wanted in connection with the robberies.
Deadly rollover collision in Farmington Hills under investigation
A two-vehicle collision in Farmington Hills closed down the intersection of Inkster and 11 Mile roads Saturday. One person was killed in the crash.
Vigil held for man killed in Eastpointe hit-and-run
Friends and family gathered Saturday night to honor the life of Ervin Smith, a Warren resident who was killed Thursday in what police think was a hit-and-run.
Weather: Another mild day ahead
We'll have a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with highs in the 70s. A warm front is ahead this week.
- Bloomfield Hills pastor's upcoming event on anniversary of 9/11 attacks criticized as Islamophobic
- Macomb County authorities search for missing 89-year-old man
- Army sergeant surprises girlfriend with marriage proposal at football game in Ann Arbor
- 46-year-old turtle reunited with its owner after frantic search for Rochester Hills pet
- Weekend construction list
- 42-year-old man arrested after human remains found at Michigan home
- Macomb County man gets 36 years for criminal sexual conduct, other charges
- About 1,250 lightning strikes in 3 hours in Washington
- Epstein's MIT donations were a secret
- Pumpkin spice for every occasion
- Here's how one 102-year-old veteran fulfilled a lifelong dream
- Police: Couple went on spending spree after accidental deposit
- Saudi Arabia fires its oil minister
- Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
- Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit
- Sept. 14-15 -- Royal Oak's Barktoberfest
- Sept. 23 -- Highland Park police fundraiser
- No. 7 Michigan survives scare, beats Army 24-21 in 2 OT
- No. 20 Michigan State gets on track offensively, routs Western Michigan, 51-17
- Live updates: Metro Detroit high school football scores
