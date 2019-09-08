ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Sept. 8, 2019

The UK Ministry of Defence has released aerial images of the damage from Dorian on Great Abaco, in the Bahamas. They were taken from a Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter.

DETROIT - Hurricane Dorian death toll climbs

The death toll in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian has climbed to 43, and is expected to rise drastically. Hundreds remain missing, likely buried under rubble on Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands.

Dearborn police are investigating a string of armed robberies that claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman Friday night. Two men are wanted in connection with the robberies.

A two-vehicle collision in Farmington Hills closed down the intersection of Inkster and 11 Mile roads Saturday. One person was killed in the crash.

Friends and family gathered Saturday night to honor the life of Ervin Smith, a Warren resident who was killed Thursday in what police think was a hit-and-run.

We'll have a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with highs in the 70s. A warm front is ahead this week.

Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

Sept. 14-15 -- Royal Oak's Barktoberfest

Sept. 23 -- Highland Park police fundraiser

