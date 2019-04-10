ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 10, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 10, 2019.
- 🍼 Here are the most popular baby names of 2019
- 🐕 Dog owners are much happier than cat owners, study finds
- 🚓 Metro Detroit Crime Report -- April 10, 2019
Weather: A rain and snow forecast
Measles outbreak:
- 😷 Washtenaw County releases list of potential measles exposure locations
- Health officials now confirm 41 measles cases in Oakland, Wayne, Washtenaw counties
More Local headlines:
- 2 charged in $48 million Livonia pharmacy scheme to make health care claims for dead patients
- Kentucky bars sued for over-serving driver in drunk driving crash that killed Northville family
- 2 killed in fiery crash on Detroit's west side may have been chased
- Driver killed in head-on crash with cement truck in Macomb Township
- 'White Boy' Rick Wershe Jr. denied clemency in Florida, release set for October 2020
- Thousands of dead fish are floating in the Rouge River
Local courts:
- 2nd trial starting for ex-Michigan trooper in Detroit boy's ATV crash death
- 8:30 a.m. -- Airman charged after threat to 'shoot up' Selfridge Air National Guard Base due in court
News from across Michigan
- VIDEO: Man brings camel to Michigan PetSmart
- New evidence claims former Michigan State University president knew of Nassar complaint in 2014
- Woman charged after 2 dogs die in vehicle at Michigan casino
- Parking violations spike at Eastern Michigan University after outside enforcement brought in
National and international headlines
- 4 million people under blizzard warnings
- SC college student dies after 'accidental fall' at frat party
- Mystery E. coli outbreak expands to 96 people
- Remington asks SCOTUS to take on Sandy Hook lawsuit
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- Critical first step to take before outdoor spring projects
- Hidden camera investigation raises questions about botox injections at beauty bar
- Critical questions for homebuyers to help avoid expensive mistakes
Sports news
- 🏒 Red Wings fall two spots in draft lottery, will pick 6th for second straight year
- 🏀 Detroit Pistons can clinch playoff spot with win over New York tonight
- Magic Johnson abruptly resigns as Lakers' president: 'I want to go back to having fun'
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- Screen time, social media taking toll on teen mental health
- Scientists: Food additive may influence how well flu vaccines work
- VIDEO: Good Health: Mistakes people are making with sunscreen
- Health officials now confirm 39 measles cases in Oakland, Wayne counties
all 4 Pets
- Pet of the Week: Natalie needs a home
- Two new pet stores opening in Metro Detroit
- 'Put Your Pet in a Promo' contest
- Meow hear this: Study says cats react to sound of their name
