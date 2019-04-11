ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 11, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 11, 2019.
- 💉 Vaccinated before 1989? You may need a booster
- 🚗 Distracted driving in Michigan: What's included, potential fines and penalties
- 🐪 What's new at the Detroit Zoo this year
- 🦁 WATCH: Full-length trailer out for new 'The Lion King' movie
- Today: Local blood drives underway to help maintain supply
Weather: Storm chances
Measles outbreak:
More Local headlines:
- FBI raid at Taylor mayor's office: Here's what was seized
- Kwame Kilpatrick claims lawyer's relationship with judge affected his trial
- House in Ferndale built from repurposed shipping containers
- Source: Developer in talks to purchase Palace of Auburn Hills
- Taylor cellphone store owners accused of buying hundreds of stolen Apple products to sell illegally
- Thieves breaking into homes, cars in Chesterfield Township
Local courts:
- 8:30 a.m. -- Pennsylvania official, husband due in Detroit court
News from across Michigan
- Student who alleged rape by ex-Michigan State basketball players speaks publicly
- Michigan property with 991 acres, 7 lakes and ponds, 3 homes lists for $2.5M
National and international headlines
- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested in London
- Charges expected to be dropped in USS Fitzgerald collision
- Travel misery and hundreds of car crashes as a spring storm hits parts of the US
- American Airlines flight returned to JFK after hitting sign during takeoff
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- Critical first step to take before outdoor spring projects
- Hidden camera investigation raises questions about botox injections at beauty bar
Sports news
- Masters Tournament 2019: Live leaderboard, tee times for Thursday, April 11
- Detroit Pistons playoff schedule: Round 1 opens in Milwaukee
- NHL playoff glance: What happened on 1st night, what's next
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- Screen time, social media taking toll on teen mental health
- Scientists: Food additive may influence how well flu vaccines work
- VIDEO: Good Health: Mistakes people are making with sunscreen
Entertainment news
all 4 Pets
- Pet of the Week: Natalie needs a home
- Two new pet stores opening in Metro Detroit
- 'Put Your Pet in a Promo' contest
- Meow hear this: Study says cats react to sound of their name
