ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 12, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 11, 2019.
- 🧀 National Grilled Cheese Day: Where to find the best in Michigan
- 12 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
- Herbal supplement kratom is tied to more US deaths
Weather: Warmer temps coming
Measles outbreak:
- Michigan 2019 measles cases reduced to 39 following additional testing
- 💉 Vaccinated before 1989? You may need a booster
More Local headlines:
- Livonia man charged after allegedly hiring man to murder friend's husband
- I-696 construction work continues this month: Here's what to expect
- Teen wanted in 70-year-old grandfather's fatal shooting at Detroit home
- Beloved Livonia landscaper needs help
- Shooting outside Harper Woods homes captured on surveillance video
News from across Michigan
- Woman says Michigan State used 'scare tactic' to silence rape allegations against basketball players
- Michigan State Police: Superintendent, ex-principal intentionally filed false child abuse report
National and international headlines
- Supreme Court: Alabama inmate execution's can go forward
- GOP at a loss over Trump's past praise for WikiLeaks
- Authorities: Black metal possible influence in Louisiana church fires
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- Critical first step to take before outdoor spring projects
- Hidden camera investigation raises questions about botox injections at beauty bar
Sports news
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- Screen time, social media taking toll on teen mental health
- Scientists: Food additive may influence how well flu vaccines work
- VIDEO: Good Health: Mistakes people are making with sunscreen
Entertainment news
all 4 Pets
- Pet of the Week: Natalie needs a home
- Two new pet stores opening in Metro Detroit
- 'Put Your Pet in a Promo' contest
- Meow hear this: Study says cats react to sound of their name
LOCAL 4 Defenders
