ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 13, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 13, 2019.
- Pre-cut melon sold at Whole Foods, Kroger and other stores in 9 states recalled
- Detroit Metro Airport among new locations potentially exposed to measles
- Clinton Township police investigating fatal crash involving three vehicles
- Man in critical condition after stabbing outside Greektown Casino in Detroit
- Louisiana churches relieved after arrest of suspect in fires
Weather: Chilly Saturday ahead
Measles outbreak:
- New confirmed case of measles in Washtenaw County unrelated to other cases
- Michigan 2019 measles cases reduced to 39 following additional testing
More local headlines:
- Bill, Hillary Clinton make stop at Fox Theatre in Downtown Detroit on talking tour
- Livonia man tries to hire hitman to kill girlfriend's husband, police say
- Huron Township's emotional farewell to hometown hero
- Last weekend to attend Bookstock 2019
- 12 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
News from across Michigan
- Beagles rescued from drug testing now up for adoption at Michigan Humane Society
- Michigan congressman leads effort requesting aid from CDC over measles outbreaks
National headlines
- Man accused of throwing a child at the Mall of America has criminal record
- Police in Dominican Republic recover car used by couple who went missing
- Poll: More non-religious than Catholics or evangelicals
- He's a disabled Gulf War veteran with a new purpose
- Louisiana arson suspect expressed disgust with Baptist churches on Facebook
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Major changes in tax law create surprises for taxpayers
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- Critical first step to take before outdoor spring projects
Sports news
- Detroit Pistons playoff schedule: Round 1 opens in Milwaukee
- Michigan football: Tight end Zach Gentry has nonstop NFL draft routine
- Only 2 days left to vote in the Spring Fan Choice Awards
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- Herbal supplement kratom is tied to more US deaths
- Screen time, social media taking toll on teen mental health
- VIDEO: Good Health: Mistakes people are making with sunscreen
Entertainment news
- Ariana Grande shares brain scan and opens up about PTSD
- Former CNN 'Inside Africa' host Soni Methu dies at 34
- Amber Heard details why she called Johnny Depp 'the Monster' in court filing
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Businessman Robert Carmack targets Detroit mayor Mike Duggan with new banners
- Defenders ride along with Troy police officer busting distracted drivers
