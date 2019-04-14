ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 14, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 14, 2019.
- Large fire scorches Fighting Island east of Grosse Ile
- Detroit Pistons playoff schedule: Round 1 opens in Milwaukee
- 9 unanswered questions for the Mueller report
Weather: Rain and snow Sunday
- See the full forecast here.
- Paul Gross: High chance rain will continue throughout Sunday in Metro Detroit
Measles outbreak:
- Detroit Metro Airport among new locations potentially exposed to measles
- New confirmed case of measles in Washtenaw County unrelated to other cases
- Michigan 2019 measles cases reduced to 39 following additional testing
More local headlines:
- Game of Thrones cake on display at Rochester Hills bakery creating buzz on social media
- Detroit police now say 4-year-old boy was not in vehicle when car was stolen
- Warning issued about possible police impersonator near Brownstown Township
- Detroit police: 31-year-old man shot in the neck and head
- Clinton Township police investigating fatal crash involving three vehicles
- Last weekend to attend Bookstock 2019
- 12 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
News from across Michigan
- Beagles rescued from drug testing now up for adoption at Michigan Humane Society
- MSP: Superintendent, ex-principal intentionally filed false child abuse report
National and international headlines
- Police: Phoenix man kills wife and 2 children over alleged affair
- Pete Buttigieg set to officially announce presidential campaign
- New Mexico city asks for donations as the number of migrants grows
- Bed Bath & Beyond to close 40 stores
- Assange's father urges Australian government to bring him home
- 'We have become social pariahs': A Chibok mother's anguish
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Major changes in tax law create surprises for taxpayers
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- Critical first step to take before outdoor spring projects
Sports news
- 2019 NHL Playoff guide: Games schedules, TV channels, times, scores
- Sunday last day to vote in the Spring Fan Choice Awards
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- Herbal supplement kratom is tied to more US deaths
- Screen time, social media taking toll on teen mental health
- VIDEO: Good Health: Mistakes people are making with sunscreen
Opinion
- Steve Garagiola: Big brother is listening, and so are a lot of other people
- Local 4's Jamie Edmonds shares thoughts on 'Game of Thrones' as final season nears
all 4 Pets
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Businessman Robert Carmack targets Detroit mayor Mike Duggan with new banners
- Defenders ride along with Troy police officer busting distracted drivers
