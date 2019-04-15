ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 15, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 15, 2019.
- Experts warn parents after discovering minors have been selling illicit content on social media
- 💸 Tax Day deals 2019: Don't miss out on the promos, freebies
- 🛏️ How eating certain foods before bed will affect your sleep
- Parents concerned about teens using ride sharing services
Weather: Active weather week
Measles outbreak:
- Detroit Metro Airport among new locations potentially exposed to measles
- New confirmed case of measles in Washtenaw County unrelated to other cases
- Michigan 2019 measles cases reduced to 39 following additional testing
More local headlines:
- Detroit mail carrier attacked by dog expected to speak for first time publicly
- Michigan ACLU sues, says poor are suffering over Detroit bail policy
- Retrial of former state trooper continues in Detroit boy's ATV crash death
- 16-year-old boy fatally shot in Inkster
Local courts:
News from across Michigan
National and international headlines
- Video shows commuters rescue blind man who fell onto subway tracks
- Lyft pulls electric bicycles after reports of brake issues
- Pelosi worries about Omar's safety following Trump tweet
- About 40 Bed Bath & Beyond stores could be shuttered this year
- German prosecutors charge former VW CEO with fraud
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Major changes in tax law create surprises for taxpayers
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- Critical first step to take before outdoor spring projects
Sports news
- Tiger Woods on Masters victory: 'It's going to take a bit of time to sink in'
- Pistons get routed by Bucks in Game 1, 121-86
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- How eating certain foods before bed will affect your sleep
- Screen time, social media taking toll on teen mental health
- VIDEO: Good Health: Mistakes people are making with sunscreen
Opinion
- Steve Garagiola: Big brother is listening, and so are a lot of other people
- Local 4's Jamie Edmonds shares thoughts on 'Game of Thrones'
all 4 Pets
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Businessman Robert Carmack targets Detroit mayor Mike Duggan with new banners
- Defenders ride along with Troy police officer busting distracted drivers
