ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 16, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 16, 2019.
- Why the Notre Dame fire was so hard to put out
- 29 big concerts coming to Metro Detroit in 2019
- Full-log home on Lake Michigan with 8 fireplaces lists for nearly $3M
- DEVELOPING: Mason County police issue alert for 'active shooter situation'
Weather: Rainy
Measles outbreak:
- NEW: Michigan measles outbreak linked to New York
- Detroit Metro Airport among new locations potentially exposed to measles
- New confirmed case of measles in Washtenaw County unrelated to other cases
- Michigan 2019 measles cases reduced to 39 following additional testing
More local headlines:
- Judge sends Canadian man to US prison for risky tunnel scheme under Detroit River
- Students, parents voice support for Allen Park Middle School principal who is under investigation
- Detroit resident fights off pit bull attacking mail carrier with garbage can, club, hammer, belt
- Magic Johnson's plans for old state fairgrounds in Detroit move forward
- Mount Clemens woman found living with 86 cats, 1 dog charged with animal cruelty
- More than 100-year-old headstone found dumped near Southfield police station
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. -- Ex-Michigan State president's court hearing continues for charges in Nassar scandal
- 9 a.m. -- Man to be sentence for hiding camera in women's bathroom at CrossFit gym
News from across Michigan
- 2 Michigan counties designated as high-risk for bovine TB
- Rare Canada lynx found in Michigan returned to its natural habitat
National and international headlines
- Paris firefighters say that blaze at Notre Dame cathedral is fully extinguished
- Bernie Sanders backs Ilhan Omar again over remarks
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Major changes in tax law create surprises for taxpayers
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- Critical first step to take before outdoor spring projects
Sports news
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- Myths about sleeping habits: What you should know
- How eating certain foods before bed will affect your sleep
- Screen time, social media taking toll on teen mental health
- VIDEO: Good Health: Mistakes people are making with sunscreen
all 4 Pets
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Experts warn parents after discovering minors have been selling illicit content on social media
- Businessman Robert Carmack targets Detroit mayor Mike Duggan with new banners
- Defenders ride along with Troy police officer busting distracted drivers
Submit a news tip
