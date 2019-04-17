ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 17, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 17, 2019.
- Wheel of Fortune coming to Detroit in May: How to become a contestant
- Man accidentally drives truck into water at Lake Erie Metropark
- Own 300-acre waterfront property, 2 miles of Michigan shoreline for $14M
- Study: Kids benefit from moms who have strong friendships
Weather: Active stretch
Measles outbreak:
- NEW: Michigan measles outbreak linked to New York
- Detroit Metro Airport among new locations potentially exposed to measles
- New confirmed case of measles in Washtenaw County unrelated to other cases
- Michigan 2019 measles cases reduced to 39 following additional testing
More local headlines:
- Jury deliberations begin today in trial against ex-trooper charged in Detroit teen's death
- Police investigating fatal shooting on Detroit's west side
- Non-profit intends to sue Northville's Arbor Hills Landfill over health concerns
- Ann Arbor family witnesses devastating Notre Dame Cathedral fire
- University of Michigan police issue alert about Ann Arbor home invasion
- Metro Detroit Crime Report -- April 17, 2019
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. -- Man faces sentencing in fatal 2017 Roseville hit-and-run crash
- 9 a.m. -- Man to be sentenced in fatal assault of girlfriend at MGM Grand Detroit
News from across Michigan
- Razor blades found in gas pump handles in West Michigan: Police urge caution
- 'Finding Our Voice: Sister Survivors Speak' exhibit opens at Michigan State University Museum
National and international headlines
- FBI searches for armed woman 'infatuated' with Columbine
- High stakes for Mueller and Barr as report looms
- Man accused of throwing iguana at Ohio restaurant manager
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Major changes in tax law create surprises for taxpayers
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- Critical first step to take before outdoor spring projects
Sports news
- 2019 NFL schedule will be released today. Here's who the Lions will face
- Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2: Live score, game updates
- Sweep! NHL-best Lightning ousted in record speed by Blue Jackets
- Islanders sweep Penguins, look like the real thing
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- Myths about sleeping habits: What you should know
- How eating certain foods before bed will affect your sleep
- Screen time, social media taking toll on teen mental health
- VIDEO: Good Health: Mistakes people are making with sunscreen
all 4 Pets
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Experts warn parents after discovering minors have been selling illicit content on social media
- Businessman Robert Carmack targets Detroit mayor Mike Duggan with new banners
- Defenders ride along with Troy police officer busting distracted drivers
