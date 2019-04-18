ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 18, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 18, 2019.
- Mueller report to be released today: Here's what to know
- CDC: Michigan listeria death linked to deli meat, cheese
Weather: Showers and thunderstorms
Measles outbreak:
- NEW: Measles case confirmed in Oakland County, bringing total to 43
- Michigan measles outbreak linked to New York
- Detroit Metro Airport among new locations potentially exposed to measles
- New confirmed case of measles in Washtenaw County unrelated to other cases
More local headlines:
- 4 arrested after 6-car pileup on Moross Road in Detroit: Here's what happened
- Body found near house after fire in Southwest Detroit
- Spreadsheet shows how Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith spent forfeiture funds
Local courts:
News from across Michigan
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer open to allowing Great Lakes oil tunnel
- Michigan county board votes to evict Planned Parenthood health clinic
- Bill to create mental health hotline advances in Michigan
National and international headlines
- Pelosi, Schumer call for Mueller to testify before Congress
- Notre Dame fundraising efforts inspire people to donate to Louisiana churches
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- How to handle common auto repairs
- Major changes in tax law create surprises for taxpayers
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- Critical first step to take before outdoor spring projects
Sports news
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- How recreational marijuana is changing the way doctors care for patients
- Study: Kids benefit from moms who have strong friendships
- Myths about sleeping habits: What you should know
- How eating certain foods before bed will affect your sleep
all 4 Pets
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Experts warn parents after discovering minors have been selling illicit content on social media
- Businessman Robert Carmack targets Detroit mayor Mike Duggan with new banners
- Defenders ride along with Troy police officer busting distracted drivers
