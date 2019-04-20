ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 20, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 20, 2019.
- How dispensaries and venues in Michigan are celebrating 420, the unofficial marijuana holiday
- Detroit police release photo of gunman wanted for fatal shooting on city's east side
- Expungement fair Saturday aims to help Metro Detroit residents clear or reduce criminal records
Weather: Rainy, chilly and breezy Saturday
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Measles outbreak:
- Measles case confirmed in Oakland County, bringing total to 43
- Michigan measles outbreak linked to New York
- Detroit Metro Airport among new locations potentially exposed to measles
- New confirmed case of measles in Washtenaw County unrelated to other cases
More local headlines:
- Michigan DNR conservation officers confiscate 80 walleye from Detroit River fishermen
- Family pleads for answers after fight at Detroit shoe store leads to fatal shooting
- Detroit police seeking information after assault, shooting at east side gas station
- Has Easter surpassed Halloween as top candy holiday?
News from across Michigan
- Michigan father allegedly shot 2-year-old during fight with boy's mom
- Girl, 14, drowns in pool at northern Michigan resort
- Michigan State study shows marijuana users likely to weigh less than non-users
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- Fact-check: Erik Prince's public claims vs. the Mueller report
- Storms will drench the Northeast before the weather finally warms up
- US says immigrants can be denied citizenship over marijuana ties
- 5-year-old boy thrown off Mall of America balcony showing 'real signs of recovery'
- Attackers detonate explosives outside Afghan communication ministry in Kabul
- 13 people shot dead at a family party in Mexico
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Focusing on personal safety, security
- How to handle common auto repairs
- Major changes in tax law create surprises for taxpayers
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- Critical first step to take before outdoor spring projects
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman discusses team's young core, rebuild progress, decision to return
- Detroit Red Wings officially name Steve Yzerman general manager
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- Recall of blood pressure drug losartan expanded
- Health Minute: Drowsy driving is deadly
- FDA OKs first medical device to treat ADHD in children
- CDC: Michigan listeria death linked to deli meat, cheese
- How recreational marijuana is changing the way doctors care for patients
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
all 4 Pets
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Former addicts work as peer recovery coaches to help guide others in Canton Township
- Experts warn parents after discovering minors have been selling illicit content on social media
- Businessman Robert Carmack targets Detroit mayor Mike Duggan with new banners
- Defenders ride along with Troy police officer busting distracted drivers
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.