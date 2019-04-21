ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 21, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 21, 2019.
- Sri Lanka blasts: At least 140 dead, more than 560 injured in church and hotel explosions
- At least 5 dead after days of powerful storms in parts of the US
- As Russia probe began, Trump called on spy chiefs for help
Weather: Bright and milder conditions Easter Sunday
Measles outbreak:
- Measles case confirmed in Oakland County, bringing total to 43
- Michigan measles outbreak linked to New York
- Detroit Metro Airport among new locations potentially exposed to measles
- New confirmed case of measles in Washtenaw County unrelated to other cases
More local headlines:
- Southgate community gathers to raise money for father of 3 hurt in construction accident
- Best stores to complete your Easter Basket in Metro Detroit
- Archbishop Vigneron to celebrate holy week liturgies at Detroit cathedral
- Police seek victim, shooter in shooting at Detroit White Castle
- Army veteran crawling across finish line at Boston Marathon captures attention of millions
- Redford Township police seek missing 14-year-old girl, Angel Shanburn
News from across Michigan
National and international headlines
- Has Easter surpassed Halloween as top candy holiday?
- Jussie Smollett's lawyers file a motion opposing review of dismissal of charges
- A welder in Kentucky made a homemade replica of the throne in 'Game of Thrones'
- Florida deputy investigated for slamming teen's head into ground
- Saudi sisters seeking asylum in Republic of Georgia go public in plea for help
- Member of armed group detaining immigrants at border arrested by FBI
LOCAL 4 Opinion
- Steve Garagiola: Stevie Y. as Red Wings GM -- It was meant to be
- Jamie Edmonds: LCA is a great playoff building
Sports news
- Home court, return of Griffin doesn't help Pistons in 119-103 Game 3 loss to Bucks
- Detroit Red Wings officially name Steve Yzerman general manager
- Believe it: Steve Yzerman is Red Wings GM
LOCAL 4 Health
- Reviving cells in a pig's brain could change medicine
- Recall of blood pressure drug losartan expanded
- Health Minute: Drowsy driving is deadly
- FDA OKs first medical device to treat ADHD in children
all 4 Pets
LOCAL 4 Help me Hank
- Focusing on personal safety, security
- How to handle common auto repairs
- Critical first step to take before outdoor spring projects
Submit a news tip
