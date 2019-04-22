ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 22, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 22, 2019.
- Michigan experts warn residents about invasive spotted lanternflies: What to know
- Michigan's 47-mile Dragon trail to begin construction this year
- Kelly Stafford says abnormal vein turned 6-hour brain surgery into 12 hours
- 🌎 A brief history of Earth Day
Weather: Beautiful Monday
- There is some rain in the forecast, but not before a warm Monday -- see the full forecast here.
More local headlines:
- Rare albino deer stops traffic at Kensington Metropark
- Eastpointe girl who lost family in house fire helps get smoke detectors into homes
- Motorcycle passenger killed in crash at Peter Hunt, Gratiot in Detroit
- 2 people shot near Birwood, Norfolk in Detroit
Local courts:
- 10 a.m. -- A preliminary examination hearing continues for Robert Carmack, who has been feuding with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan for months.
Measles outbreak:
- Michigan measles outbreak linked to New York
- Detroit Metro Airport among new locations potentially exposed to measles
- New confirmed case of measles in Washtenaw County unrelated to other cases
- Michigan 2019 measles cases reduced to 39 following additional testing
News from across Michigan
- Michigan town wants to sell portion of taxpayer-owned land for development of marijuana facilities
- 5-year-old Michigan boy calls 911 asking for McDonald's, officer picks up order
- Michigan governor netting support for plans to provide debt-free tuition
National and international headlines
- Man arrested after partially decapitated woman found in NY apartment
- How the Sri Lanka attacks unfolded
- John Oliver goes long on the Mueller report
- Video shows woman dragged by subway train in San Francisco
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Major changes in tax law create surprises for taxpayers
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- Critical first step to take before outdoor spring projects
Sports news
- Detroit Pistons face elimination in Game 4
- Philadelphia Flyers remove statue of Kate Smith over racist songs
- Manchester United suffer humiliating defeat against Everton
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- Study: Kids benefit from moms who have strong friendships
- Myths about sleeping habits: What you should know
- How eating certain foods before bed will affect your sleep
- Screen time, social media taking toll on teen mental health
- VIDEO: Good Health: Mistakes people are making with sunscreen
all 4 Pets
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Defender's share exclusive details from federal investigation into Detroit demolitions
- Experts warn parents after discovering minors have been selling illicit content on social media
- Businessman Robert Carmack targets Detroit mayor Mike Duggan with new banners
- Defenders ride along with Troy police officer busting distracted drivers
