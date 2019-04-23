ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 23, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 23, 2019.
- Target recalls wooden toys due to choking hazard
- McDonald's reportedly adding international menu favorites to American menu
- Michigan school district ups suspension time as 'ten-second fights' trend grows
- Study shows video games could be harmful to girls, not boys
Weather: Rainy morning
More local headlines:
- 2019 Kids Count in Michigan Data Book: Child abuse, neglect on rise
- HBO to highlight the District Detroit after Ilitch Holdings allegedly fails to keep promises
- Detroit police: Woman shot, killed after trying to run over another woman with car
- Police: Man strangles Clinton Township landlord, ties her up, steals $17,000 engagement ring
- Lawsuit: Breakthrough Towing overcharging customers in Detroit, Hamtramck
- Dashcam video: Sterling Heights police arrest speeding driver after wild chase through streets
Local courts:
News from across Michigan
- Attorney General Dana Nessel warns residents of online pet scams
- Spotted lanternflies could invade Michigan, experts warn
- Lawmakers present bill to lower auto insurance rates in Michigan
National and international headlines
- Has Islamic extremism arrived in Sri Lanka?
- Trump to make first state visit to UK in June, sources say
- Texas couple sentenced to seven years in forced labor case
- Woman arrested for dumping bag of puppies behind auto store in Coachella, California
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Major changes in tax law create surprises for taxpayers
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- Critical first step to take before outdoor spring projects
Sports news
- NFL Mock Draft 2019: Full first round predictions
- NFL Mock Draft: Why T.J. Hockenson is the right pick for Lions at No. 8
- Detroit Pistons playoff run over
- Yzerman steps in as Red Wings GM with 10 draft picks to make this summer
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- Study: Kids benefit from moms who have strong friendships
- Myths about sleeping habits: What you should know
- How eating certain foods before bed will affect your sleep
- Screen time, social media taking toll on teen mental health
all 4 Pets
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Defender's share exclusive details from federal investigation into Detroit demolitions
- Experts warn parents after discovering minors have been selling illicit content on social media
- Businessman Robert Carmack targets Detroit mayor Mike Duggan with new banners
- Defenders ride along with Troy police officer busting distracted drivers
Submit a news tip
