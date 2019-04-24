ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 24, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 24, 2019.
- More Michigan communities opt out of recreational marijuana sales -- see list here
- Even light rain increases your risk of a deadly car crash, report finds
- Report ranks top 25 school districts in Michigan in 2019
- Man or cyborg? ‘Jeopardy!' champion passes $1 million mark
Weather: Mild Wednesday
More local headlines:
- Detroit police chief, mayor to address audit at 'racially divided' 6th Precinct
- Teens carjack pizza-delivery driver at gunpoint outside Warren Hungry Howies
- Car slams into Dearborn middle school boiler room during basketball game
- Sterling Heights police offer hope to grieving widow after husband dies
- Metro Detroit Crime Report -- April 24, 2019
- Ford invests $500 million in electric vehicle company Rivian
- Pence visits Michigan today to tout trade deal, raise money
Local courts:
- 1 p.m. -- A preliminary hearing gets underway for a father charged in his 4-year-old son's fatal shooting at a home in Roseville. Read back here.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan court changes legal standard for searching people during traffic stop
- Senate GOP says no to Gov. Whitmer's Michigan gas tax for now
National and international headlines
- Trump set to tout 'progress' in combating opioid crisis
- Police: Driver plowed into pedestrians in California, injured 8
- Woman dies after falling into meat grinder at Pennsylvania processing plant, coroner says
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Major changes in tax law create surprises for taxpayers
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- Critical first step to take before outdoor spring projects
Sports news
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- Study shows video games could be harmful to girls, not boys
- Study: Kids benefit from moms who have strong friendships
- Myths about sleeping habits: What you should know
- How eating certain foods before bed will affect your sleep
- Screen time, social media taking toll on teen mental health
all 4 Pets
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Defender's share exclusive details from federal investigation into Detroit demolitions
- Experts warn parents after discovering minors have been selling illicit content on social media
- Businessman Robert Carmack targets Detroit mayor Mike Duggan with new banners
- Defenders ride along with Troy police officer busting distracted drivers
