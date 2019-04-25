ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 25, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 25, 2019.
- Semi truck destroys Macomb County home: Here's what happened
- 🍈 Salmonella outbreak linked to melons sickens people in 10 states, including Michigan
- 🍳 Here's the proper way to flip an egg
- Kelly Stafford updates return to hospital overnight
Weather: Showers, mild
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines:
- Michigan State Police riding in unmarked cars to target distracted drivers on M-59
- Metal projectile smashes doorwall of family home in Sterling Heights
- Mount Clemens gas station clerk shoots attempted robber
- MDOT: Eastbound M-14 from I-94 to Main Street to close Sunday for bridge repair
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan lawmaker proposes updated accessibility sign portraying active independence
- Legislation introduced to ban use of conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth in Michigan
- Michigan Senate votes to try 17-year-olds as juveniles
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- Joe Biden announces 2020 Democratic presidential campaign
- Salmonella outbreak linked to melons sickens people in 10 states
- FBI executing search warrant at Baltimore mayor's home, city hall
- Most commonly misspelled word in each state
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Major changes in tax law create surprises for taxpayers
- Critical first step to take before outdoor spring projects
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- NFL Mock Draft 2019: Final predictions for Detroit Lions in first round
- Hurricanes stun defending champion Capitals in 2nd overtime in Game 7
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- Study shows video games could be harmful to girls, not boys
- Study: Kids benefit from moms who have strong friendships
- Myths about sleeping habits: What you should know
- How eating certain foods before bed will affect your sleep
- Screen time, social media taking toll on teen mental health
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
all 4 Pets
- Pet insurance: What to watch for
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- 'Put Your Pet in a Promo' contest
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Defender's share exclusive details from federal investigation into Detroit demolitions
- Experts warn parents after discovering minors have been selling illicit content on social media
- Businessman Robert Carmack targets Detroit mayor Mike Duggan with new banners
- Defenders ride along with Troy police officer busting distracted drivers
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.