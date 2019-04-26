ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 26, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 26, 2019.
- 🌨️ Here's what you should know about weekend snow hype in Metro Detroit
- What's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO in May 2019
- Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $4M on scratch off ticket, plans vacation
Weather: April snow?
- Saturday night is where things get interesting. See the full weekend forecast here.
More local headlines:
- TRAFFIC: Avoid Westbound I-96 near Newburgh Road in Livonia due to crash
- Woman shoots man attempting to steal her car on Detroit's west side
- Minivan smashes into CVS store on Dix Highway in Lincoln Park
- Male found fatally shot in Inkster; suspect not in custody
- First female boss at Ford's Dearborn truck plant shares secrets to success
- Teens pelt Tesla with eggs in Ann Arbor; owner left with costly mess
- Wedding receptions in jeopardy as Concorde Inn in Clinton Township is sold
- MISSING: Detroit police looking for missing 16-year-old girl
- Oakland County judge accused of driving drunk ordered to take unpaid suspension
- Video shows Sterling Heights police rescuing alleged drunken driver from burning car after crash
News from across Michigan
- Undetected Michigan water leak leads to nearly $19K bill
- Federal judges: Michigan must redraw congressional, legislative maps for 2020
- Michigan DNR investigating how dead bobcat ended up in a tree
National and international headlines
- DHS request for more troops at the border is sent to the Pentagon
- Kim Jong Un accuses US of acting in 'bad faith'
- Sri Lanka fears new attacks as weekend prayers begin
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
WATCH: Hank Winchester looks back on 5 years of the Flint Water Crisis
- Major changes in tax law create surprises for taxpayers
- Critical first step to take before outdoor spring projects
Sports news
- 🏈 Detroit Lions select TE T.J. Hockenson in first round of NFL draft: Was it the right move?
- 🏈 Green Bay Packers select Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary with No. 12 pick in NFL draft
- 🏈 Pittsburgh Steelers select Michigan linebacker Devin Bush with No. 10 pick in NFL draft
- 🏀 John Havlicek, Celtics legend and eight-time NBA champ, dies at 79
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- Study shows video games could be harmful to girls, not boys
- Study: Kids benefit from moms who have strong friendships
- Myths about sleeping habits: What you should know
- How eating certain foods before bed will affect your sleep
- Screen time, social media taking toll on teen mental health
all 4 Pets
- Pet insurance: What to watch for
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- 'Put Your Pet in a Promo' contest
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Defender's share exclusive details from federal investigation into Detroit demolitions
- Experts warn parents after discovering minors have been selling illicit content on social media
- Businessman Robert Carmack targets Detroit mayor Mike Duggan with new banners
- Defenders ride along with Troy police officer busting distracted drivers
