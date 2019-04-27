ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 27, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 27, 2019.
- 🚧 How to get around weekend road closures in Metro Detroit
- 💊 Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
- Michigan Catholic agency refusing to place children with same-sex couples sues state
Weather: Snow expected this weekend
- Winter is not done with us yet. It will be chilly today, and all weekend long. Additionally, there could be some snow in Metro Detroit. See the full forecast here.
More local headlines:
- Detroit mother in prison for killing kids, storing bodies in freezer finds trouble behind bars
- 5,000 jobs on the line as clock winds down on FCA land deal
- Mother digs for evidence after son killed, burned in field on Detroit's west side
- Former Detroit police officer facing lawsuits for alleged police brutality, racism
- Driver who led police on wild chase in Macomb County found under tarp of pool, officials say
News from across Michigan
- Eastern Michigan University student loses cap and gown in devastating fire days before graduation
- Federal judges: Michigan must redraw congressional, legislative maps for 2020
National and international headlines
- VIDEO: Facebook post lands mother of three in jail
- Kid Rock requests giant middle finger for Nashville home
- Boeing 737 Max grounding is costing airlines hundreds of millions
- 'AJ' Freund told doctor of possible abuse months before he was murdered
- 16 people killed in police raid on home of suspected terrorists in Sri Lanka
- China's recycling ban has sent America's plastic to Malaysia
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
WATCH: Hank Winchester looks back on 5 years of the Flint Water Crisis
Sports news
- 🏈 Michigan CB David Long selected by Los Angeles Rams in third round of NFL draft
- 🏈 Michigan DL Chase Winovich selected by New England Patriots in third round of NFL draft
LOCAL 4 Health
- E. coli outbreak from tainted ground beef expands
- Kids2 rocking sleepers recalled after five infant deaths
- 'It could be any day now': Why how you die matters
- Measles quarantine on campus: Controversial but effective
all 4 Pets
- Pet insurance: What to watch for
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- 'Put Your Pet in a Promo' contest
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Man uncovers new details of his brother's unsolved Sterling Heights homicide
- Father of baby born in Macomb County Jail supports lawsuit for defendants who can't afford bail
