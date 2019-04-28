ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 28, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 28, 2019.
- Head of Metro Detroit Jewish group talks security after California synagogue shooting
- Fire scorches businesses in southwest Detroit
- Firefighters injured battling flames at Southfield apartment complex
Weather: Dry and sunny Sunday afternoon
- It will be dry and sunny Sunday afternoon with highs near 50 degrees. More wet weather is on the way this week. See the full forecast here.
More local headlines:
- Program paving the way for Metro Detroiters to rebuild homes
- New evidence may delay trial of major player in Flint water crisis
- Family in need of help after son's van, wheelchair stolen
- Sterling Heights police investigating fatal pedestrian crash
- Mood Lifters offers Ann Arbor mental health support program with YMCA
News from across Michigan
- Police ask people to return $30K that spilled from a truck in Michigan
- Michigan Catholic agency refusing to place children with same-sex couples sues state
- Former Michigan man, wife sentenced to life in prison for 2016 slayings of women
- Grand Rapids police officer accused of racial profiling returns to work Monday
- World-class traditional music instruction returns to mid-Michigan
National and international headlines
- Shooting victim was at synagogue to mourn her mother
- Trump says US is already sending migrants to sanctuary cities
- Historian honors journalists at White House Correspondents Dinner
- Julian Assange's legal battles have only just begun
- Sri Lanka bomb suspect's sister fears 18 relatives dead after attacks
- Spanish elections show where the UK may be headed
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
WATCH: Hank Winchester looks back on 5 years of the Flint Water Crisis
Sports news
- 🏈 Michigan TE Zach Gentry selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in fifth round of NFL draft
- 🏈 Michigan CB David Long selected by Los Angeles Rams in third round of NFL draft
LOCAL 4 Health
- E. coli outbreak from tainted ground beef expands
- Kids2 rocking sleepers recalled after five infant deaths
all 4 Pets
- Pet insurance: What to watch for
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- 'Put Your Pet in a Promo' contest
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Man uncovers new details of his brother's unsolved Sterling Heights homicide
- Father of baby born in Macomb County Jail supports lawsuit for defendants who can't afford bail
