ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 29, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 29, 2019.
- ⚖️ WATCH: Remembering Judge Damon Keith, his civil rights legacy
- 👀 Oakland County estate with 12 bathrooms, indoor basketball court lists for $10 million
- 🎟️ Live Nation offering $20 tickets to summer concerts in Metro Detroit
- 🚧 Stretch of John R Road closes today in Troy for construction
Weather: Wet week
Shower chances increase after 9 or 10 a.m. and will be on the light side through the late morning and early afternoon. Highs will be near 50 degrees with winds E 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph at times.
More local headlines:
- Medication, food, money, guns stolen from Eastpointe home
- Lawsuit filed alleging Pontiac school officials ignored protocol regarding sexual abuse in schools
Local courts:
- 1:30 p.m. -- A preliminary hearing will be held for a Detroit man charged with murdering a woman and a security guard at a senior center on the city's east side.
News from across Michigan
- Man spills $30K in cash onto Michigan highway; Police asking drivers to return it
- Former Michigan man, wife sentenced to life in prison for 2016 slayings of women
- Michigan Catholic agency refusing to place children with same-sex couples sues state
National and international headlines
- Why now? How many cases? A comprehensive look at the measles situation in the U.S.
- Wounded rabbi addresses congregation moments after shooting
- Sri Lanka bans all face coverings after bomb attacks
- Firefighters union endorses Joe Biden for president
- Mozambique lashed by strongest tropical storm to hit region since records began
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
WATCH: Hank Winchester looks back on 5 years of the Flint Water Crisis
Sports news
- 🏈 2019 Detroit Lions NFL Draft grades: What experts are saying
- 🏈 Jamie Edmonds: Lions draft is over -- are they better?
- 🏈 Michigan TE Zach Gentry selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in fifth round of NFL draft
- 🏈 Michigan CB David Long selected by Los Angeles Rams in third round of NFL draft
LOCAL 4 Health
- E. coli outbreak from tainted ground beef expands
- Kids2 rocking sleepers recalled after five infant deaths
all 4 Pets
- Pet insurance: What to watch for
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- 'Put Your Pet in a Promo' contest
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Man uncovers new details of his brother's unsolved Sterling Heights homicide
- Father of baby born in Macomb County Jail supports lawsuit for defendants who can't afford bail
