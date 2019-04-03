ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 3, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 3, 2019.
- Detroit TV's Ron 'The Ghoul' Sweed dies at age 70
- 🅿️ Little Caesars Arena event-goers warned of parking scams
- 🚓 Metro Detroit Crime Report
Weather: Opening Day will be close call
Local headlines:
- Police search for 3rd suspect in multi-car chase involving stolen Sterling Heights police car
- Woman shares story of being sold for sex in underground crime ring in Oakland County
- Detroit parking scammers target people attending events at Little Caesars Arena
- New parking garage, multiple mixed-use buildings and housing proposed for downtown Birmingham
- Residents in neighborhood on Detroit's west side fed up with illegal dumping
- Women cultivate leadership, entrepreneurship in the Ann Arbor cannabis industry
- Eastern Michigan University police warn of geese attacking people on campus
- 3 Novi men arrested after targeting grocery store pharmacy, leaving empty-handed, police say
- Detroit to host second Democratic presidential debate in July
Local courts:
News from across Michigan
- Michigan fish wholesaler gets year in custody for illegal trout
- Michigan's Potter Park Zoo says critically endangered black rhino is pregnant
- Police search for 3 'armed and dangerous' suspects after West Michigan break-in attempt
National and International headlines
- Tributes as Chicago elects first black woman as mayor
- Check out the new Marvin Gaye stamp
- Trump welcomes Chinese trade negotiators amid border drama
- Bill aims to let DACA recipients work on Capitol Hill
- Pipe bomb suspect writes to judge that devices only meant to scare
- 3 fraternity brothers sentenced to jail in Penn State hazing death
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- 🏒 Bertuzzi scores 2 as Red Wings beat Penguins 4-1
- 🏈 How many wins for Detroit Lions in 2019? Vegas oddsmakers offer prediction
- 🏀 Final Four: Here's who Michigan State plays next
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- Mammography technologist at Beaumont Breast Care Center discovers her own breast cancer
- Here's how gender impact asthma
all 4 Pets
More Local News pages:
Local 4 News show pages:
Submit a news tip
