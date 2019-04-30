ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 30, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 30, 2019.
- 🍜 'World's Largest Food Truck Rally' visits Detroit again in June
- 🏰 Castle home with secret passage to wine cellar lists for nearly $500K
- 🌮 Tasty Tuesday: El Charro
Weather: Rain expected
More local headlines:
- Aldi store suddenly ordered closed at 14 Mile, Crooks in Clawson
- I-696 lane closures in Macomb County start today: What to know
- Livingston County bus crash: Injuries to students, adults much worse than anticipated
- Detroit first responders rescue baby boy born in toilet to 13-year-old girl
- Details announced for Judge Damon J. Keith's visitation, funeral services in Detroit
- Parents fight to keep Mason Elementary School open as enrollment drops at Grosse Pointe schools
- Binson's helping Roseville family by replacing 7-year-old boy's stolen wheelchair
News from across Michigan
- Michigan residents concerned about reports of dangerous 'kissing bug' moving north
- Michigan woman gets 25-70 years for sexual conduct with infant
National and international headlines
- Whistleblowers: Company behind huge drug price hike bribed doctors
- Poway rabbi urges everyone to 'fill up our buildings'
- Judge rules Virginia statues are war monuments protected from removal
- Woodstock co-founder insists anniversary festival still on
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Series of massive sinkholes creates major safety concern in Highland Park
- How can you still help people affected by the Flint water crisis?
- Amazon offers garage delivery service to Detroit shoppers
Sports news
- ⚾ Detroit Tigers' top prospect, Casey Mize, throws no-hitter in debut with Double-A Erie
- ⚾ Here's how Matthew Boyd has become most valuable pitcher in baseball so far this season
- 🏈 2019 Detroit Lions NFL Draft grades: What experts are saying
LOCAL 4 Health
- Doctors urge vaccination as number of measles cases increases across United States
- E. coli outbreak from tainted ground beef expands
- Kids2 rocking sleepers recalled after five infant deaths
all 4 Pets
- Pet insurance: What to watch for
- CBD oil treatment for pets who are in pain: What you need to know
- 'Put Your Pet in a Promo' contest
LOCAL 4 Defenders
- Why did it take 3 months to investigate allegations of sex between students, teachers in Pontiac?
- Man uncovers new details of his brother's unsolved Sterling Heights homicide
- Father of baby born in Macomb County Jail supports lawsuit for defendants who can't afford bail
