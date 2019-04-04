ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 4, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 4, 2019.
- ⚾ Guide to Detroit Tigers Opening day -- schedule, score, weather forecast, arena bag policy
- Ohio teen says he escaped from kidnappers after 7 years
- 🤝 How close childhood friendships affect adulthood
- 🌳 Study: 20-30 minutes of nature can reduce stress significantly
- 5 classic skating rinks to visit in Metro Detroit
Weather: Chilly, a little wet
Local headlines:
- Chick-fil-A plans next standalone restaurant in Shelby Township
- Police searching for man who touched himself in front of boys in Walled Lake Elementary bathroom
- Dearborn officer involved in rollover crash after responding to traffic stop
- Detroit police looking for missing man with mental health issues
- Officials identify 4 more Oakland County locations where people could have been exposed to measles
- Residents in Royal Oak, Birmingham fed up with eggings
Local courts:
- 8:30 a.m. -- Clinton Township basement dentist to be sentenced
News from across Michigan
- Michigan police identify skull of 2014 Craigslist killing victim
- Michigan scrambles to find home for parolee that US won't deport
National and International headlines
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Hidden camera investigation raises questions about botox injections at beauty bar
- Critical questions for homebuyers to help avoid expensive mistakes
Sports news
- Detroit Tigers Opening Day vs. Kansas City Royals: Follow live updates
- Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions QB, says she's having brain surgery to remove tumor
- Bank of Ann Arbor's latest billboard supports rival Spartans in Final Four
- 🏀 Final Four: Here's who Michigan State plays next
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- FDA investigates potential risk of seizures after vaping
all 4 Pets
