ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 5, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 5, 2019.
- 📹 Sterling Heights police to release dashcam video from chase
- 🏠🎸 Jack White's former home hits market in Detroit's historic Indian Village
- 🚫 Man's claim gives false hope to family in yearslong missing boy case
- 🏀 Cassius Winston's high school coach in Detroit: 'He was always the hardest worker'
Weather: Weekend outlook
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local headlines:
- 📹 Sterling Heights police to release dashcam video from chase
- Police: Monroe County woman lived with dead boyfriend for weeks
- Father of 3 on life support after being pinned by work truck in Oakland County construction zone
- Waterford Township woman details alleged abuse she endured before killing her husband
- Lawsuit filed to stop Oakland County from paying for Fraser sinkhole repairs
- Oakland County commissioner works to turn abandoned cemetery into historical site
- Towing operator says Detroit Tigers tickets given to Michigan State Police officers were not bribes
- Not your average weed dispensary: Inside Ann Arbor's Om of Medicine
Local courts:
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan police: 2 wanted for defacing graves of President Ford, First Lady
- Why a closure of the southern border would cripple Detroit's auto industry
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and International headlines
- DNA results show teen found in Kentucky is not missing Illinois boy
- Troopers: Man killed by rotor in Florida helicopter crash
- 3 people killed, 2 officers hurt in standoff at Georgia home
- NYT: Trump requested Senate prioritize IRS counsel nomination
- Hiring rebounds as US adds solid 196,000 jobs in March; unemployment rate unchanged
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Hidden camera investigation raises questions about botox injections at beauty bar
- Critical questions for homebuyers to help avoid expensive mistakes
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- 🏀 Cassius Winston's high school coach in Detroit: 'He was always the hardest worker'
- 🏀 Bank of Ann Arbor's latest billboard supports rival Spartans in Final Four
- 🏀 Final Four: Here's who Michigan State plays next
- For more NCAA tournament coverage: ClickOnDetroit.com/sports/basketball/college
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- Study: 20-30 minutes of nature can reduce stress significantly
- FDA investigates potential risk of seizures after vaping
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
all 4 Pets
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.