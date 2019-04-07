ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 7, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 7, 2019.
- Detroit: Two people were injured in an officer involved shooting on Detroit's west side Saturday night. Read.
- Lansing: The Spartans couldn’t overcome a stout Texas Tech defense and lost to the Red Raiders in a national semifinal, 61-51, on Saturday in Minneapolis. Read more.
- Sterling Heights: Michigan lawmakers are standing beside Iraqi families, calling on federal authorities to prioritize the safety of Iraqi nationals who face deportation following a court ruling. Read even more.
Weather: Mild Sunday with late afternoon showers
Local headlines:
- 48th annual Hash Bash celebrates victory of legalization in Ann Arbor
- FOOLmoon celebrates its first year at Ann Arbor Farmers Market
- Local event gives girls the opportunity to choose their dream prom dress
- 79-year-old man dies after car rolls into St. Clair River
News from across Michigan
- 72 years ago: While Rouge River floods Dearborn estate, Henry Ford dies at 83
- Annual Michigan Cannabis Cup festival returns to Clio this summer
National and international headlines
- US Postal Service reveals new stamp honoring President George H.W. Bush
- Suspicious fires at 3 black churches in 10 days in a Louisiana parish
- The frightening future of robocalls: Numbers and voices you know
- Florida man arrested minutes after being released from jail
- Einstein's theory was put to the test. Guess what happened
- Iran flooding kills 70 after record rainfalls
- Love between German, Britain has cooled
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Critical first step to take before outdoor spring projects
- Hidden camera investigation raises questions about botox injections at beauty bar
- Critical questions for homebuyers to help avoid expensive mistakes
Sports news
- NCAA: Texas Tech to face Virginia for title
- Steve Garagiola: The other Final Four
- Sabres rout Detroit 7-1 in teams' finale
- Stewart's grand slam lifts Tigers over Royals 7-4
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- VIDEO: Good Health: Mistakes people are making with sunscreen
- Health officials now confirm 39 measles cases in Oakland, Wayne counties
- Some cans of Hunt's tomato paste recalled over mold concerns
all 4 Pets
- Two new pet stores opening in Metro Detroit this weekend
- 'Put Your Pet in a Promo' contest
- Meow hear this: Study says cats react to sound of their name
