ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 7, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 7, 2019.

Two people were injured in an officer involved shooting on Detroit's west side Saturday night. The Spartans couldn't overcome a stout Texas Tech defense and lost to the Red Raiders in a national semifinal, 61-51, on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Michigan lawmakers are standing beside Iraqi families, calling on federal authorities to prioritize the safety of Iraqi nationals who face deportation following a court ruling.

Weather: Mild Sunday with late afternoon showers

