ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 8, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 8, 2019.
Weather: 70s then snow
The next storm system approaches Wednesday night.
Local headlines:
- Whistleblower speaks out regarding federal investigation of city of Taylor
- 21-year-old woman found dead at Novi home after mysterious 911 call
- Student at Birmingham school diagnosed with confirmed case of measles
- 2 children hurt in hit-and-run crash on Chalmers in Detroit
- 70-year-old grandfather fatally shot during struggle with teen at Detroit home
- Thousands of fish washing up dead along the banks of the Rouge River in Detroit
- Patient steals ambulance on Detroit's west side
- Pasquale's closes after 65 years in Royal Oak
- 48th annual Hash Bash celebrates victory of legalization in Ann Arbor
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. -- Mother to be sentenced in baby's drowning in flooded Detroit basement
- 9 a.m. -- Ex-Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon due back in court today
- 9 a.m. -- Jury selection begins in the trial against a former Michigan State Police trooper accused of using a Taser on a teen right before he crashed an ATV and died in Detroit.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan State Police cracking down on distracted driving this month
- I-75 project kicks off in Mid-Michigan, lane reductions and traffic delays expected
- Annual Michigan Cannabis Cup festival returns to Clio this summer
National and international headlines
- Trump says DHS Secretary Nielsen leaving
- Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx says calls for her resignation are personal
- What happens now in fight over Trump's tax returns?
- Severe storms could affect 26 million across Southeast
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Critical first step to take before outdoor spring projects
- Hidden camera investigation raises questions about botox injections at beauty bar
- Critical questions for homebuyers to help avoid expensive mistakes
Sports news
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- Scientists: Food additive may influence how well flu vaccines work
- VIDEO: Good Health: Mistakes people are making with sunscreen
- Health officials now confirm 39 measles cases in Oakland, Wayne counties
- Some cans of Hunt's tomato paste recalled over mold concerns
all 4 Pets
- Two new pet stores opening in Metro Detroit
- 'Put Your Pet in a Promo' contest
- Meow hear this: Study says cats react to sound of their name
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.