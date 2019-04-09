ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- April 9, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for April 9, 2019.
- Southbound I-75 at Holly Road closed in Oakland County due to fatal crash
- Man, woman killed in single-car crash, fire on Detroit's west side
- 43,000 pounds of beef sold in Michigan recalled due to plastic concerns
- Novi police release details on homicide involving 21-year-old woman
Weather: Cold front moving in, tracking snow this week
The next storm system approaches Wednesday night.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
Local headlines:
- Grosse Pointe parents want answers about possible school closures
- 2 charged with accepting bribes in Detroit demolition probe
- Metro Detroit woman shares story of teenage sister being killed in abusive relationship
- Fire-damaged house collapses on Detroit's west side
- Flying turkey kills motorcyclist on Stoney Creek Road in Oakland Township
- Health officials now confirm 41 measles cases in Oakland, Wayne, Washtenaw counties
News from across Michigan
- Michigan State Police cracking down on distracted driving this month
- I-75 project kicks off in Mid-Michigan, lane reductions and traffic delays expected
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- LIVE STREAM: AG William Barr testifies before House Appropriations Committee
- US threatens tariffs on $11 billion of European goods
- First border wall construction contracts expected this week
- Eric Swalwell announces 2020 presidential bid
- Could 2nd ‘bomb cyclone' in less than month hit central US?
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
- Critical first step to take before outdoor spring projects
- Hidden camera investigation raises questions about botox injections at beauty bar
- Critical questions for homebuyers to help avoid expensive mistakes
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.
Sports news
- Virginia wins its first NCAA men's basketball national title
- Officiating shortage threatens high school sports across country
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- Scientists: Food additive may influence how well flu vaccines work
- VIDEO: Good Health: Mistakes people are making with sunscreen
- Health officials now confirm 39 measles cases in Oakland, Wayne counties
- Some cans of Hunt's tomato paste recalled over mold concerns
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
all 4 Pets
- Two new pet stores opening in Metro Detroit
- 'Put Your Pet in a Promo' contest
- Meow hear this: Study says cats react to sound of their name
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.