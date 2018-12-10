News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 10, 2018

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

A view of the Detroit riverfront on Dec. 10, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 10, 2018: 

Neighborhoods announcement

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and several corporate CEOs will gather Monday morning to announce what the mayor's office calls "a record-breaking, multi-million dollar commitment to development and physical improvements in Detroit neighborhoods."

Snyder hasn't decided if he'll sign controversial GOP bills

Gov. Rick Snyder says he hasn’t decided if he’ll sign or reject controversial bills from the Republican Legislature in the days before Democrats get control of major statewide offices in Michigan.

Weather: Quiet as winter storm misses to the south

Families in need of help after house fire kills boy

Nicole Taylor said her heart is broken for her little boy who was killed in the house fire. Her 3-year-old son, Ahmond Johnson, suffered from smoke inhalation. 

Zoo to open newly expanded red panda forest

The habitat includes a new 80-foot rope bridge extending through the trees of the Holtzman Wildlife Foundation Red Panda Forest while taking in the newly enhanced and expanded space.

More local news:

National headlines

Holiday special:

Local sports news

News from across Michigan

