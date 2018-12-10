ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 10, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 10, 2018:
Neighborhoods announcement
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and several corporate CEOs will gather Monday morning to announce what the mayor's office calls "a record-breaking, multi-million dollar commitment to development and physical improvements in Detroit neighborhoods."
Snyder hasn't decided if he'll sign controversial GOP bills
Gov. Rick Snyder says he hasn’t decided if he’ll sign or reject controversial bills from the Republican Legislature in the days before Democrats get control of major statewide offices in Michigan.
Watch what he said Sunday on Local 4's Flashpoint.
Weather: Quiet as winter storm misses to the south
Here is the morning weather forecast:
Families in need of help after house fire kills boy
Nicole Taylor said her heart is broken for her little boy who was killed in the house fire. Her 3-year-old son, Ahmond Johnson, suffered from smoke inhalation.
Zoo to open newly expanded red panda forest
The habitat includes a new 80-foot rope bridge extending through the trees of the Holtzman Wildlife Foundation Red Panda Forest while taking in the newly enhanced and expanded space.
More local news:
- Sterling Heights woman's murder remains unsolved year later
- Body found at historic Hotel Yorba in Detroit
- GM workers hold rally to protest plant closures
- Boy, 11, shot in drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
National headlines
- Comey calls on Americans to oust Trump in 2020
- Storm leaves behind canceled flights, icy roads in Southeast
- Trump commits to $750 billion defense budget
- Ex-Miss Kentucky, now a teacher, charged with sending nude photos to student
Local 4 News Today report
- Wrapping Paper Cutter test: Is this better than scissors? Watch:
For more Local 4 News Today special reports go to ClickOnDetroit.com/morning.
Holiday special:
Local sports news
- Cardinals offense struggles in 17-3 loss to Lions
- Pelicans beat Pistons 116-108
- Jim Harbaugh says he's staying at Michigan, not returning to NFL
- TONIGHT: Red Wings vs. Kings: Game preview, time, live score updates
For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan Lame Duck: Gov. Snyder hasn't decided if he'll sign controversial GOP bills
- Lawmakers invite Trump to visit closing General Motors plants
- Most Michigan rest areas along highways will stay open all year
