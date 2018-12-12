ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 12, 2018

A view of the Detroit riverfront on Dec. 12, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 12, 2018:

Teen fatally shot on Roseville street

Residents in a quiet Roseville neighborhood want some answers after a 17-year-old boy was found shot on the sidewalk Tuesday night. The boy died at a hospital.

"It looked like young kids, like high school kids, and that's even scarier that they're running around with guns shooting each other," said a man who lives in the neighborhood.

See the story here.

Weather: Wintry mix expected this afternoon

Some areas north of I-69 could see all snow and up to an inch of new snow, while the rest of us will struggle to see a half inch of snow as drizzle will likely keep mixing in back and forth.

Here's the forecast:

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/weathercenter.

Police shoot, kill dog during arrest

Neighbors in Westland have a few questions after an officer fatally shot a dog during an arrest on Monday night.

"They shot an innocent animal who was doing nothing but protecting his house," said one neighbor.

See the story here.

10 a.m. news conference: A $105 million dollar wrongful conviction lawsuit is being filed by Wolfgang Mueller on behalf of Mubarez Ahmed, who served 18 years in prison and was exonerated on October 26, 2018 by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Read back here.

Local courts:

A man charged in a wrong-way crash on US-23 that killed two women from Ohio in April will learn his sentence on Wednesday. He was charged with second-degree murder and operating a vehicle while under the influence. Read back here.

More local news:

For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

National headlines

Local 4 special Help Me Hank report today

Today at 5 p.m.: How to spot the latest holiday scams

For more Help Me Hank special reports go to ClickOnDetroit.com/helpmehank.

Pet of the Week: Bitsy

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

Local sports news

For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

News from across Michigan

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.