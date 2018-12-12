ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 12, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 12, 2018:
Teen fatally shot on Roseville street
Residents in a quiet Roseville neighborhood want some answers after a 17-year-old boy was found shot on the sidewalk Tuesday night. The boy died at a hospital.
"It looked like young kids, like high school kids, and that's even scarier that they're running around with guns shooting each other," said a man who lives in the neighborhood.
Weather: Wintry mix expected this afternoon
Some areas north of I-69 could see all snow and up to an inch of new snow, while the rest of us will struggle to see a half inch of snow as drizzle will likely keep mixing in back and forth.
Police shoot, kill dog during arrest
Neighbors in Westland have a few questions after an officer fatally shot a dog during an arrest on Monday night.
"They shot an innocent animal who was doing nothing but protecting his house," said one neighbor.
- 10 a.m. news conference: A $105 million dollar wrongful conviction lawsuit is being filed by Wolfgang Mueller on behalf of Mubarez Ahmed, who served 18 years in prison and was exonerated on October 26, 2018 by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Read back here.
Local courts:
- A man charged in a wrong-way crash on US-23 that killed two women from Ohio in April will learn his sentence on Wednesday. He was charged with second-degree murder and operating a vehicle while under the influence. Read back here.
More local news:
- Man smashes glass case at Tiffany & Co. in Troy's Somerset Collection with hammer, steals jewelry
- WATCH: South Lyon teacher has custom handshakes with each student
- Stylish Detroit eatery Jim Brady's opens in downtown Ann Arbor
- Hopcat to change name of popular 'Crack Fries'
- Church's Chicken catches fire at 8 Mile Road, Schaefer Highway in Detroit
- City of Detroit overhauls neighborhood street snowplow plan
National headlines
- Trump watches as his former 'fixer' awaits sentencing
- Stocks reverse course after Trump spars with Pelosi and Schumer
- DOJ asks Supreme Court to lift injunction on asylum ban
- Facebook buildings briefly evacuated over bomb threat
- Fentanyl is the deadliest drug in America, CDC confirms
Local 4 special Help Me Hank report today
- Today at 5 p.m.: How to spot the latest holiday scams
Local sports news
- Ovechkin's 21st hat trick helps Caps to 6-2 rout of Red Wings
- A look back at Michigan football's complete dominance against Florida under Jim Harbaugh
News from across Michigan
- Michigan's chief medical examiner gets new state job despite manslaughter charge
- Man wants University of Michigan degree after winning lawsuit over discipline
- Michigan boy critically injured after being run over by mother's car in school parking lot
- Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder silent on lame-duck decisions as he reflects on tenure
- Michigan 9-year-old works to raise money for CPR machines for fire departments
- Michigan Legislature OKs bill to replace 65-year-old oil pipeline in Great Lakes waterway
- Communities sue over Michigan's tough lead rules for water, say it's too costly
