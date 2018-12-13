ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 13, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 13, 2018:
Groundbreaking set for Bedrock's Monroe Blocks
The $800 million transformation of the Monroe Blocks between the Greektown district and Campus Martius Park will deliver a 35-story, 810,000 square-foot office tower, 482 residential units, restaurants and retail, and three public plaza spaces.
Man facing long prison sentence for sexual assault on flight
He was accused of molesting a woman with his hands while she slept on an overnight Las Vegas-to-Detroit flight last January. Prabhu Ramamoorthy was in a middle seat while his wife was sitting next to the aisle. Prosecutor Amanda Jawad calls it a “brazen” assault.
Weather: Slick roads Thursday morning, highs near 40 later
Mother pushing for 'Lilliana's Law'
Lilliana Kerr was killed Jan. 20, 2017, after a lunch table fell on top of her while she was attending the Head Start program at St. Albert's Church in Dearborn Heights.
Second Michigan case of polio-like illness AFM confirmed
Michigan health officials have confirmed the state's second case of AFM, a polio-like illness, in Oakland County.
