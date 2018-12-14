ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 14, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 14, 2018:
- BREAKING: Roseville police: 4-year-old child suffers fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound
- BREAKING: New bomb threats at 2 courthouses in Detroit
Teacher accused of soliciting sex acts for better grades
According to authorities, Charles Penn, a 41-year-old Southfield resident, left the district when the investigation started in June and was hired at John R. King Academy in Detroit.
Hazmat cleanup in Shelby Township
Authorities said nearly every inch of the inside of the home was covered in garbage and feces. People are required to put on hazmat suits in order to enter the home.
Nassar survivor to address MSU Board
"I needed a positive male role model in my life. Nassar filled that spot for me. He has known me since my mom gave birth to me and has watched me grow up. I trusted him as a family member. There has never been a time in my life when I didn't know Larry Nassar, but now I wish I had never met him," Emma Ann Miller said in court.
She will speak publicly for the first time since she addressed Nassar in court in January.
Weather: Highs near 45 degrees on Friday
VIEW HERE: Metro Detroit weekend road construction list for Dec. 14-17, 2018
Local courts:
- 9:30 a.m. Monroe County Circuit Court: A pretrial hearing is scheduled for a 49-year-old man who is charged in connection with a crash that killed two teenage siblings as they walked near a roadway in southeastern Michigan. Read back here.
More local news:
- Warren mayor says family will not be fined $1,000 per day due to Christmas lights display
- Bloomfield Township police seek package thief
- Man stands on garbage can to look at Clinton Township woman through bathroom window, police say
- Community rallies to help Waterford Township family of 9 who lost everything in house fire
- Police arrest man suspected of robbing Lake Trust Credit Union in Brighton
National headlines
- Authorities search for sender of global email bomb threats
- President Donald Trump says GM 'is not going to be treated well'
- China temporarily slashing tariffs on US auto imports
Local 4 special Help Me Hank report
Bad stadium food: Fans don't necessarily go to sporting events for the food, but it's an important part of the experience. What was discovered inside some of the Detroit stadiums is surprising. Beer, brats and fries are among the foods and drinks people crave during a game at Ford Field, Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. See the full report here.
Fitness Friday: Defy Extreme Air Sports offers quite the workout
Local sports news
- Michigan football: What the starting offense will look like next year if all eligible players return
- Eastern Michigan's football team has stepped out of the shadows cast by the neighboring University of Michigan and four professional teams just down the road in the Motor City. The Eagles will face Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl, earning a spot in postseason play for the second time in three years and just the third time since the school started playing major college football in the mid-1970s. Coach Chris Creighton, his staff and players have taken the program to unprecedented heights. (AP)
- Safety Micah Hyde and the Buffalo Bills are wary of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's arm despite his drop in production. Detroit is all but mathematically eliminated from contention, and travels to face the Bills on Sunday in a matchup of non-conference teams in the midst of closing out what amount to transition seasons. (AP)
- Even at 5-8, the Detroit Lions haven't been eliminated from the playoff chase yet. Their chances are certainly slim, but right now Minnesota is the team occupying the last postseason spot in the NFC, and the Vikings are only 6-6-1. Detroit has another winnable game coming up, at Buffalo this weekend. (AP)
- The Red Wings will take on the Ottawa Senators at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Detroit.
- The Pistons host the Boston Celtics on Saturday.
News from across Michigan
- Former University of Michigan doctor sentenced to 10 years in prison for child exploitation
- Michigan governor-elect Whitmer meets with Trump, emphasizes infrastructure, carp
- Judge Theresa Brennan charged with crimes in her own divorce case
- Michigan state park fee would be an opt-out under Senate-passed bill
- Michigan UP wind project opponents will get referendum on ballot
- Michigan Legislature OKs House bill to regulate dog sales
- Michigan man sentenced to life as teen in 2000 slaying gets shorter term
