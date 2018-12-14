ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 14, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 14, 2018:

Teacher accused of soliciting sex acts for better grades

According to authorities, Charles Penn, a 41-year-old Southfield resident, left the district when the investigation started in June and was hired at John R. King Academy in Detroit.

Hazmat cleanup in Shelby Township

Authorities said nearly every inch of the inside of the home was covered in garbage and feces. People are required to put on hazmat suits in order to enter the home.

Nassar survivor to address MSU Board

"I needed a positive male role model in my life. Nassar filled that spot for me. He has known me since my mom gave birth to me and has watched me grow up. I trusted him as a family member. There has never been a time in my life when I didn't know Larry Nassar, but now I wish I had never met him," Emma Ann Miller said in court.

She will speak publicly for the first time since she addressed Nassar in court in January.

Weather: Highs near 45 degrees on Friday

Local courts:

9:30 a.m. Monroe County Circuit Court: A pretrial hearing is scheduled for a 49-year-old man who is charged in connection with a crash that killed two teenage siblings as they walked near a roadway in southeastern Michigan. Read back here.

More local news:

National headlines

Local 4 special Help Me Hank report

Bad stadium food: Fans don't necessarily go to sporting events for the food, but it's an important part of the experience. What was discovered inside some of the Detroit stadiums is surprising. Beer, brats and fries are among the foods and drinks people crave during a game at Ford Field, Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. See the full report here.

Fitness Friday: Defy Extreme Air Sports offers quite the workout

Local sports news

Michigan football: What the starting offense will look like next year if all eligible players return

are wary of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's arm despite his drop in production. Detroit is all but mathematically eliminated from contention, and travels to face the Bills on Sunday in a matchup of non-conference teams in the midst of closing out what amount to transition seasons. (AP) Even at 5-8, the Detroit Lions haven't been eliminated from the playoff chase yet. Their chances are certainly slim, but right now Minnesota is the team occupying the last postseason spot in the NFC, and the Vikings are only 6-6-1. Detroit has another winnable game coming up, at Buffalo this weekend. (AP)

yet. Their chances are certainly slim, but right now Minnesota is the team occupying the last postseason spot in the NFC, and the Vikings are only 6-6-1. Detroit has another winnable game coming up, at Buffalo this weekend. (AP) The Red Wings will take on the Ottawa Senators at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Detroit.

will take on the Ottawa Senators at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Detroit. The Pistons host the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

News from across Michigan

