ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 16, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 16, 2018:
It is only a little more than two weeks from the end of 2018 and the I-696 construction project in Macomb County likely won't make the end-of-the-year deadline.
Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who might be in danger, officers said Saturday. Emily Long was last seen Thursday night in the area of I-94 and M-52, near Chelsea.
Weather: Chilly with some sun Sunday
More local news:
- We may be able to see a comet this weekend in Metro Detroit!
- Kids from Detroit schools receive $100 each to shop at Walmart as part of holiday event
- How will the weather impact your Sunday plans in Metro Detroit?
- Rashida Tlaib will wear a Palestinian gown as she's sworn into Congress
- Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak asks for volunteers to brighten children's stay
National headlines
- Eastern Massachusetts' first recreational pot store opens
- Federal judge strikes down Affordable Care Act as unconstitutional
- Mother in shock over daughter's alleged waterboarding
- Investigators looking for missing Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth
- Woman arrested after racist tirade in NYC subway
- MLK's birth home bought by federal government
Local 4 special Help Me Hank report
Bad stadium food: Fans don't necessarily go to sporting events for the food, but it's an important part of the experience. What was discovered inside some of the Detroit stadiums is surprising. Beer, brats and fries are among the foods and drinks people crave during a game at Ford Field, Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. See the full report here.
Local sports news
- Pistons end Boston's 8-game run, beat Celtics 113-104
- Barzal lifts Islanders past Red Wings, 4-3 in shootout
- Rod Allen tweets message to fans
- Former Tigers broadcaster Rod Allen opens up for first time since reported fight with Mario Impemba
News from across Michigan
- Michigan ranks 45th in protecting children from tobacco, nonprofit report says
- Michigan democrats respond to federal judge's ruling on Affordable Care Act
- Crime Stoppers of Michigan hosts Christmas party for families affected by violence
- Michigan gov signs controversial minimum wage, paid sick leave laws
- Give the gift of education this holiday season with the Michigan Education Trust
Submit a news tip
