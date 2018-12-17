ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 17, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 17, 2018:
What happened at Southland Mall
Police said no shots were fired Sunday evening, but those inside the mall mistook the sound of breaking glass for gunfire. A thief smashed display cases at J.B. Robinson Jewels. The sound of glass shattering sounded like gunfire, causing shoppers to run for safety.
"Everybody took off running," said one witness. "It was like a stampede."
People were running and screaming. See the full story here.
Detroit homeowner shot, killed by invader
The man's girlfriend and their two young children were inside the home at the time of the deadly shooting. They were not hurt.
Weather: Feeling colder all day
Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old boy with autism
According to authorities, Noah Walton was last seen by his sister at their home in the 4200 block of Waverly Street at about 2:30 p.m.
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. Westland -- 20th District Court -- A preliminary examination hearing will be held for a police sergeant and two paramedics who are charged in connection to the death of an inmate. Read back here.
More local news:
- Royal Oak home robbery attempt pushes residents to take extra security measures
- Detroit police seek missing teenage girl Dream Childress
- Woman with disabilities dies, 4-year-old sent to hospital after apartment fire in Roseville
- 12-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run on Detroit's east side; police seek assistance finding driver
- Parents claim Temperance priest ruined son's funeral, shaming their son
National headlines
- Why 'justice' prevailed in 2018, according to Merriam-Webster
- Washington 5 days away from partial government shutdown
- Teen vaping continues to rise while other drug use declines, survey finds
- VIEW: Retailers that are closing stores in 2018
- Comey blasts Trump over FBI Cohen raid tweet
- Democrats no longer united on how to save Obamacare
- Giuliani provides new information on Trump Tower Moscow
Local 4 special report
Special holiday columns:
- Sandra Ali: How the hot holiday toy list got to me this year
- Steve Garagiola: Five decades later and still uncertain if sneaky Christmas trespassing went unnoticed
Local sports news
- Lions fall to Bills in a nail-biter -- here's the game recap
- Red Wings lose top defenseman Mike Green for 3-5 weeks due to injury
News from across Michigan
- Michigan State Police issue endangered missing advisory for 14-year-old girl
- Survivors slam Michigan State trustees for eliminating Larry Nassar healing fund
- Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder signs controversial minimum wage, medical leave bills
- Michigan ranks 45th in protecting children from tobacco, nonprofit report says
- Michigan democrats respond to federal judge's ruling on Affordable Care Act
- Michigan knife-maker wins Discovery Channel competition
- Michigan students de-stress by spending time with cows
- Co-founder of Vine, HQ Trivia Colin Kroll dies
