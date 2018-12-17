ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 17, 2018

A view of the Detroit riverfront on Dec. 17, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 17, 2018:

What happened at Southland Mall

Police said no shots were fired Sunday evening, but those inside the mall mistook the sound of breaking glass for gunfire. A thief smashed display cases at J.B. Robinson Jewels. The sound of glass shattering sounded like gunfire, causing shoppers to run for safety.

"Everybody took off running," said one witness. "It was like a stampede."

People were running and screaming.

Detroit homeowner shot, killed by invader

The man's girlfriend and their two young children were inside the home at the time of the deadly shooting. They were not hurt.

See the full report here.

Weather: Feeling colder all day

See the full forecast here.

Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old boy with autism

According to authorities, Noah Walton was last seen by his sister at their home in the 4200 block of Waverly Street at about 2:30 p.m.

Noah Walton (WDIV)

Local courts:

9 a.m. Westland -- 20th District Court -- A preliminary examination hearing will be held for a police sergeant and two paramedics who are charged in connection to the death of an inmate. Read back here.

More local news:

National headlines

Local 4 special report

Tonight at 5: How old should kids be before they have their own cellphone?

Special holiday columns:

Local sports news

News from across Michigan

