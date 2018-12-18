ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 18, 2018

The Olive L. Moore passes in front of the Detroit skyline on the Detroit River on Dec. 18, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 18, 2018:

Selfridge shooting threat

A former employee at Selfridge Air National Guard Base is accused of threatening to shoot up the base. Roque Diegel, 53, used to call those employees his own coworkers. According to the Michigan State Police, Diegel made threats to shoot up personnel and the base and, up until last week, he was a civilian worker at the base.

Violence at high school basketball game

School officials in Ecorse were so concerned about the safety of students that classes were canceled both Monday and Tuesday. The Ecorse Public Schools superintendent tried to calm the concerns and fears of parents after a melee broke out Friday during a boys basketball game.

Weather: Cold start, a little bit warmer later Tuesday

Among best breakfast spots in US

Just in time for breakfast, a trendy Detroit brunch and breakfast spot has been named one of the best in the country.

Local 4 Defenders special report

Tonight at 5: How to protect your kids from human trafficking

