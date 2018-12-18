ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 18, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 18, 2018:
Selfridge shooting threat
A former employee at Selfridge Air National Guard Base is accused of threatening to shoot up the base. Roque Diegel, 53, used to call those employees his own coworkers. According to the Michigan State Police, Diegel made threats to shoot up personnel and the base and, up until last week, he was a civilian worker at the base.
Violence at high school basketball game
School officials in Ecorse were so concerned about the safety of students that classes were canceled both Monday and Tuesday. The Ecorse Public Schools superintendent tried to calm the concerns and fears of parents after a melee broke out Friday during a boys basketball game.
Weather: Cold start, a little bit warmer later Tuesday
Weather: Update on White Christmas chances, holiday travel forecast
Among best breakfast spots in US
Just in time for breakfast, a trendy Detroit brunch and breakfast spot has been named one of the best in the country.
See what Thrillist had to write about FOLK Detroit-Corktown here.
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. -- The man who was charged in the fatal shooting of Wayne State University police Officer Collin Rose and the nonfatal shootings of two Detroit police officers is due in court Tuesday morning for a competency hearing.
- 9 a.m. -- A preliminary examination hearing will continue Tuesday for three people charged in connection to an inmate's death at the Westland Police Department's jail.
- 9 a.m. -- Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan is expected to be arraigned on charges Tuesday after the the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission filed a 66-page complaint.
- 1:30 p.m. -- A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for two men charged in connection to the deadly shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Pontiac.
- 2:30 p.m. -- A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for Lou Anna Simon, the former president of Michigan State University who is charged with lying to police police in the investigation of former USA Gymnastics and university doctor Larry Nassar.
More local news:
- Controversy brews in Huntington Woods over library's Drag Queen Story Time
- Detroit police: 1-year-old may have ingested opioid
- Woman concerned after she said rock struck windshield on I-75 in Detroit
- Macomb County Commissioner Don Brown arrested after incident with girlfriend
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
National headlines
- LIVE UPDATES: Michael Flynn sentenced in Mueller probe
- 2 Chicago police officers killed by metro train
- Republicans in wait-and-see mode after judge strikes a blow to Obamacare
- Man dies in crash following deadly 'reign of terror' in California
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Local 4 Defenders special report
- Tonight at 5: How to protect your kids from human trafficking
For more Defenders special reports go to ClickOnDetroit.com/defenders.
Tasty Tuesday: Dave's Sweet Tooth Toffee
For more Tasty Tuesday segments go to ClickOnDetroit.com/tastytuesday.
Local sports news
- Blake Griffin after loss to Bucks: 'I was unbelievably awful tonight'
- WATCH: Matt Patricia says Lions don't even talk about making playoffs
- NFL Mock Draft: Detroit Lions will likely target defense in first round
- Michigan basketball back up to No. 1 in NET rankings
- The Red Wings will take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.
For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan sheriff tried to avoid DWI arrest: ‘Jesus Christ, I'm a sheriff'
- Michigan governor signs legislation giving crime victims more options to read impact statements
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.