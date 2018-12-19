ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 19, 2018

A view of the Detroit riverfront on Dec. 19, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 19, 2018:

Holiday bonus

This story is warming the hearts of ClickOnDetroit readers. The family-owned business in Ludington, Michigan, is a manufacturer of foam products for the craft and floral industries. The owner announced he will share nearly $4 million with full-time employees.

Mound Road reopening to traffic

Construction causing lane closures on Mound Road between 14 Mile and 16 Mile roads in Sterling Heights is expected to wrap up for the year.

Drag Queen Story Time support

The program is intended to celebrate individuality and is popular, but it has been criticized.

An anti-LGBT group based in Massachusetts sent a call to action for its members to show up to a City Commission meeting Tuesday night, but the call had the opposite effect.

Weather: Warmer temps Wednesday, rain possible Thursday

Local courts:

10 a.m. -- A preliminary examination is scheduled for a Detroit police officer who is charged in connection to the assault of a woman at Detroit Receiving Hospital. Read back and see the video here.

-- A preliminary examination is scheduled for a Detroit police officer who is charged in connection to the assault of a woman at Detroit Receiving Hospital. Read back and see the video here. 1:30 p.m. -- A preliminary examination is scheduled for a fireman who was charged after evidence showed he stole a prescription pill bottle that was found at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash involving two victims

More local news:

National headlines

Local 4 Defenders special report

Tonight at 6: Could new laws stop mass shootings before they happen?

all 4 Pets

Good Health

How learning to play music can be beneficial to your brain -- watch the special report from Dr. Frank McGeorge here.

Local sports news

News from across Michigan

