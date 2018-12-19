ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 19, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 19, 2018:
- NYT: Facebook offered big tech firms more user data than previously revealed
- WATCH: Local 4 News Today makes 'Best News Bloopers 2018' video reel
Holiday bonus
This story is warming the hearts of ClickOnDetroit readers. The family-owned business in Ludington, Michigan, is a manufacturer of foam products for the craft and floral industries. The owner announced he will share nearly $4 million with full-time employees.
Mound Road reopening to traffic
Construction causing lane closures on Mound Road between 14 Mile and 16 Mile roads in Sterling Heights is expected to wrap up for the year.
Drag Queen Story Time support
The program is intended to celebrate individuality and is popular, but it has been criticized.
An anti-LGBT group based in Massachusetts sent a call to action for its members to show up to a City Commission meeting Tuesday night, but the call had the opposite effect.
Weather: Warmer temps Wednesday, rain possible Thursday
Local courts:
- 10 a.m. -- A preliminary examination is scheduled for a Detroit police officer who is charged in connection to the assault of a woman at Detroit Receiving Hospital. Read back and see the video here.
- 1:30 p.m. -- A preliminary examination is scheduled for a fireman who was charged after evidence showed he stole a prescription pill bottle that was found at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash involving two victims
More local news:
- Metro Detroit experts weigh in on how to protect children from human trafficking
- General Motors to lay off 50 employees at Brownstown Township plant
- Downriver community gathers to welcome home 9-year-old after treatment for cancer
- Detroit's New Years Eve party 'The Drop' canceled this year
- Dearborn Heights man pistol whipped during video game sale stabs Newport man to death
- 2 more cases of polio-like illness AFM confirmed in Michigan; 4 cases total
- Shinola Hotel opens in Downtown Detroit
- Detroit police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl
- Father of Metro Detroit woman missing in Peru speaks out
- Driver's medical emergency causes crash at Selfridge Air National Guard Base gate, MSP says
National headlines
- Transcript of James Comey's House interview released
- MIT invents method to shrink objects to nanoscale using basic lab equipment
- US to review North Korea travel ban, top diplomat says
Local 4 Defenders special report
- Tonight at 6: Could new laws stop mass shootings before they happen?
all 4 Pets
Good Health
- How learning to play music can be beneficial to your brain -- watch the special report from Dr. Frank McGeorge here.
Local sports news
- Michigan football recruiting: Live updates, news as early signing period starts
- Michigan State football recruiting: Live updates as early signing period starts
- Jimmy Howard injured during warmups in Philadelphia
- Can Michigan basketball compete for a Big Ten championship using only 7 players?
- Former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron selected to first Pro Bowl with Colts
News from across Michigan
- Michigan small business owner gives workers $4 million in holiday bonuses
- Michigan Innocence Clinic pushing for Gov. Snyder to grant pardons to 3 men
- Body camera video shows Midland County sheriff trying to avoid 'super drunk' driving arrest
- Otsego County couple charged in connection with death of 'vulnerable adult'
- Pristine sand dunes part of 100-acre addition to Michigan's Ludington State Park
