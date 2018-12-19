News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 19, 2018

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

A view of the Detroit riverfront on Dec. 19, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 19, 2018: 

Holiday bonus

This story is warming the hearts of ClickOnDetroit readers. The family-owned business in Ludington, Michigan, is a manufacturer of foam products for the craft and floral industries. The owner announced he will share nearly $4 million with full-time employees.

Mound Road reopening to traffic

Construction causing lane closures on Mound Road between 14 Mile and 16 Mile roads in Sterling Heights is expected to wrap up for the year.

Drag Queen Story Time support

The program is intended to celebrate individuality and is popular, but it has been criticized.

An anti-LGBT group based in Massachusetts sent a call to action for its members to show up to a City Commission meeting Tuesday night, but the call had the opposite effect.

Weather: Warmer temps Wednesday, rain possible Thursday

WATCH: Local 4 News Today makes 'Best News Bloopers 2018' video reel

