ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 20, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 20, 2018:
Final day to ship in time for Christmas
Thursday is the final day you can ship a package and have it arrive on time for Christmas day.
FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service all are preparing for an influx of customers with packages and Christmas cards.
Local 4 spoke with a post master who shared some interesting items she's seen come through the office -- watch here.
Woman found killed in garage
Police said the woman had not been seen or heard from for days so officers went to her home and found her dead Wednesday night in the garage. They quickly started a homicide investigation and some leads led to an arrest Thursday morning in Ohio, police said.
Weather: Rain chances Thursday
Local courts:
- 8:30 a.m. -- The man who pleaded guilty to killing a 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle in Wixom in June is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday. Watch the sentencing live here.
More local news:
- Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run
- Michigan Lottery: Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Farmington Hills
- Detroit businessman Robert Carmack to turn himself after felony warrants issued
- Snowpile Program helping families at Children's Hospital in Detroit
- 8-year-old girl hurt by falling table at elementary school in Canton Township
- Illegal dumpers take advantage of initiative intended to provide children with safe walk to school
National headlines
- Trump administration aims to tighten food stamp restrictions
- Graham: Trump's Syria withdrawal 'stain on honor of United States'
- Senate passes stop-gap funding bill in effort to avert government shutdown
- Indiana AG says his office is investigating USA Gymnastics
- N. Korea says it won't denuclearize unless US removes threat
- Hawaii named healthiest state, Louisiana ranks last in new report
- Bright light spotted over California likely meteor, weather service says
Local sports news
- Griffin, Bullock lead Pistons past Timberwolves in OT
- Red Wings take on Hurricanes on Thursday night in Carolina -- game start time is 7 p.m.
News from across Michigan
- Ohio to begin teaching kids to write in cursive again; should Michigan follow?
- Michigan State Police use about $50,000 from taxpayers to send 36 employees to Florida conference
- Michigan Senate OKs 'baby box' bill that would create safe places for parents to surrender babies
- Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell plans to pitch law to help police prevent mass shootings nationwide
- Michigan woman allegedly assaulted, threatened 14-year-old son with hammer
- Nortel Lanes Bowling Alley fire in Monroe: Cause still undetermined
