ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 21, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 21, 2018:
Winter weather outlook update
It’s time to update the winter outlook based upon some things we’ve observed recently.
Government shutdown possible
For now, it looks like the President is unwilling to back down from his demand for $5 billion for his long-promised border wall. Democrats have made clear that figure is a nonstarter, however, leaving Congress at an impasse over the wall.
This could lead to a partial government shutdown. The deadline is midnight.
Michigan Legislature OKs $1.3 billion budget bill
Michigan's Legislature has approved a $1.3 billion budget plan that would spend more on roads, environmental cleanup and mental health counselors in schools.
MSU investigation update
Beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Special Independent Prosecutor Bill Forsyth will be holding a roundtable question and answer session with members of the press regarding the investigation into Michigan State University.
FDA alerts parents
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting parents, caregivers and health care providers about safety risks involved with using jewelry used for teething.
Here's what weather to expect Friday, into the weekend
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. -- A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for a Detroit man suspected of firing shots into several occupied homes on the city's west side.
More local news:
- Noose found in locker room of Athens High School in Troy, administrators say
- Macomb County Jail inmate dies after snorting substance he got from another inmate, officials say
- Warren grandmother murder suspect killed while trying to take Toledo officer's weapon, police say
- Jerome Kowalski to get new trial; Livingston County judge accused of misconduct in office
- Taylor house fire: 1 person killed, 2 others rescued
- 2 women accused of trying to steal $1,900 worth of electronics from Target in Bloomfield Township
- Detroit police recover stolen vehicle with 3-year-old girl inside
- Residents frustrated after trash dumped in neighborhood on Detroit's west side
- UAW holds 'vigil for our families' at Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant
National headlines
- House passes spending bill with $5 billion for Trump's border wall
- GoFundMe for Trump's border wall raises millions in less than a week
- Wind storm leaves thousands in dark in Seattle
Local 4 Defenders special report
- Today at 6 p.m.: A local educator who hid a secret addiction shares her story
News from across Michigan
- Michigan GOP lawmakers pass bills before Dem governor starts
- Woman cut, another maced during fight at Michigan Walmart
- Michigan State Police participating in Operation C.A.R.E. Lifesaver Weekend
