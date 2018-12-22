ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 22, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 22, 2018:
Partial shutdown of US government in place
The midnight deadline has come and gone and because negotiations in Congress to reach a deal to avert a partial government shutdown have failed, the shutdown kicked in.
Young mother, toddler killed in Taylor house fire; 4-year-old hospitalized
A 23-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son are dead after a fire Thursday night at their home on Jackson Street in Taylor.
Police: Woman killed in fiery crash was intentionally sideswiped
A woman was killed in a fiery crash on Detroit's east side Friday afternoon after her vehicle crashed into a utility pole.
Novi High School students, staff release lip dub video
Students and staff from Novi High School shot and released a lip dub video Wednesday. The goal of the video was to show the diversity and inclusiveness of Novi High School's student body.
Here's what weather to expect Saturday, into Christmas
Saturday weather in Metro Detroit shouldn't pose threat to plans
Winter weather outlook update
It’s time to update the winter outlook based upon some things we’ve observed recently.
More local news:
- New Baltimore officer responding to DUI struck by drunken driver
- Retired Sterling Heights traffic police sergeant killed in collision with drunk driver
- Child in critical condition after Taylor house fire kills young mother, toddler
- St. Clair Shores police investigating armed robbery at Pizza Hut restaurant
- Macomb County Jail inmate dies after snorting substance he got from another inmate, officials say
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
National headlines
- More than 164,000 pounds of ground turkey recalled
- Family of woman who died in Texas jail files wrongful death lawsuit
- Man climbs National Christmas Tree
- Mother of three, CEO die in Georgia plane crash
- 'Opioid overdose epidemic continues to worsen and evolve,' CDC says
- Oklahoma church puts fence around Nativity scene to make statement about immigration
- Family of Carla Stefaniak, Florida woman killed in Costa Rica, sues Airbnb, property owner
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Local 4 Defenders special reports
- A local educator who hid a secret addiction shares her story
- Help Me Hank: Rotting meat and other violations found at popular Hamtramck market
For more Defenders special reports go to ClickOnDetroit.com/defenders.
all 4 Pets
For more Pets News, go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
Local sports news
- Cuban baseball players no longer have to defect to play in MLB
- Coach Sarah Lindstrom: building strong women on, off court
- Soccer owner says he'd quit if forced to form women's team
For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- Report alleges Michigan State University stonewalled investigation into Larry Nassar
- MSP use about $50,000 from taxpayers to send 36 employees to Florida conference
- Michigan Legislature OKs $1.3 billion budget bill.
- Michigan GOP lawmakers pass bills before Dem governor starts
- Woman cut, another maced during fight at Michigan Walmart
- Michigan State Police participating in Operation C.A.R.E. Lifesaver Weekend
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
