ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 22, 2018

A view of the Detroit riverfront on Dec. 21, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 22, 2018:

Partial shutdown of US government in place

The midnight deadline has come and gone and because negotiations in Congress to reach a deal to avert a partial government shutdown have failed, the shutdown kicked in.

Young mother, toddler killed in Taylor house fire; 4-year-old hospitalized

A 23-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son are dead after a fire Thursday night at their home on Jackson Street in Taylor.

Police: Woman killed in fiery crash was intentionally sideswiped

A woman was killed in a fiery crash on Detroit's east side Friday afternoon after her vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

Novi High School students, staff release lip dub video

Students and staff from Novi High School shot and released a lip dub video Wednesday. The goal of the video was to show the diversity and inclusiveness of Novi High School's student body.

Here's what weather to expect Saturday, into Christmas

Saturday weather in Metro Detroit shouldn't pose threat to plans

Winter weather outlook update

It’s time to update the winter outlook based upon some things we’ve observed recently.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

