ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 23, 2018

Retired Detroit U.S. District Judge Barbara Hackett dies

Retired U.S. District Judge Barbara Hackett died at her home in Brighton early Sunday morning.

Community rallies around Taylor family after deadly house fire

The Taylor community is coming together to support a family going through an unthinkable tragedy.

Tsunami in Indonesia kills at least 222 without warning

At least 222 people were killed, with hundreds more injured and missing, including members of a pop band, after a tsunami hit the coastline of west Java and Sumatra, Indonesia on Saturday.

Here's what weather to expect in Metro Detroit Sunday, into Christmas

Winter weather outlook update

It’s time to update the winter outlook based upon some things we have observed recently.

Santa doesn't care about money: Teaching my children why it is better to give than receive

Local 4 reporter and anchor Sandra Ali has penned another blog post chronicling her experiences as the mother of four children.

Novi High School students, staff release lip dub video

Students and staff from Novi High School shot and released a lip dub video Wednesday. The goal of the video was to show the diversity and inclusiveness of Novi High School's student body.

