ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 23, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 23, 2018:
Retired Detroit U.S. District Judge Barbara Hackett dies
Retired U.S. District Judge Barbara Hackett died at her home in Brighton early Sunday morning.
Community rallies around Taylor family after deadly house fire
The Taylor community is coming together to support a family going through an unthinkable tragedy.
Tsunami in Indonesia kills at least 222 without warning
At least 222 people were killed, with hundreds more injured and missing, including members of a pop band, after a tsunami hit the coastline of west Java and Sumatra, Indonesia on Saturday.
Here's what weather to expect in Metro Detroit Sunday, into Christmas
Winter weather outlook update
It’s time to update the winter outlook based upon some things we have observed recently.
More local news:
- Detroit motorist accused of fatally striking retired police sergeant arraigned
- Detroit family experiences close call with furnace carbon monoxide leak
- 1 killed, 4 injured in Ann Arbor Township collision
- Four sought in theft of devices totaling $1,800 from Pontiac Metro PCS store
- Despite partial government shutdown, Santa Tracker will go on
- Shoppers in Metro Detroit finish Christmas shopping on 'Panic Saturday'
Santa doesn't care about money: Teaching my children why it is better to give than receive
Local 4 reporter and anchor Sandra Ali has penned another blog post chronicling her experiences as the mother of four children.
Novi High School students, staff release lip dub video
Students and staff from Novi High School shot and released a lip dub video Wednesday. The goal of the video was to show the diversity and inclusiveness of Novi High School's student body.
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
National headlines
- How the government shutdown could affect holiday plans
- Ron Paul applauds Trump for Syria withdrawal
- US envoy in ISIS fight, Brett McGurk, resigns over US withdrawal from Syria
- It's been 50 years since Apollo 8 united a fractured world
- More than 164,000 pounds of ground turkey recalled
- 5 people who inspired us this year -- and the impact they continue to have
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Local 4 Defenders special reports
- A local educator who hid a secret addiction shares her story
- Help Me Hank: Rotting meat and other violations found at popular Hamtramck market
For more Defenders special reports go to ClickOnDetroit.com/defenders.
all 4 Pets
For more Pets News, go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
Local sports news
- Vikings take playoff push to Detroit to face Lions
- Panthers, behind Luongo's 33 saves, beat Red Wings 2-1
- Coach Sarah Lindstrom: building strong women on, off court
For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- Gov. Snyder vetoes tax breaks for people who save for first home
- TSA, CBP employees still working in Michigan despite partial government shutdown
- Report alleges Michigan State University stonewalled investigation into Larry Nassar
- MSP use about $50,000 from taxpayers to send 36 employees to Florida conference
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.