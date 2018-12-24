ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 24, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 24, 2018:
Family pleads for answers after Detroit woman goes missing in Peru
The family and friends of missing Detroiter Carla Valpeoz are pleading for help. Valpeoz has been missing for almost two weeks and was last seen near a small village in Peru.
Government shutdown: What it impacts, how long it may last
The government shutdown over the border wall is expected to continue after Christmas.
Fears for more tsunamis after hundreds killed in Indonesia
Almost 300 people were killed, with hundreds more injured and missing, after a tsunami hit Indonesia on Saturday.
Here's what weather to expect in Metro Detroit Christmas Eve, into Christmas
Winter weather outlook update
It’s time to update the winter outlook based upon some things we have observed recently.
- 2 killed in Pontiac when drug deal goes bad
- Justin Verlander's annual event gives back to Metro Detroit military families
- Police investigating 63-year-old Highland Township woman's death
- 5-car collision at Michigan, Livernois avenues in Detroit sends multiple people to hospital
- 1 killed in triple shooting at Hamtramck hookah lounge
- Vigil held on Belle Isle to thank those looking for blind Detroiter missing in Peru
- U.S. District Judge Barbara Kloka Hackett 1928-2018
- Santa doesn't care about money: Teaching my children why it is better to give than receive
National headlines
- 7-year-old girl's body returns to Guatemala
- Who we lost in 2018
- National Christmas Tree shut down to visitors
- Abraham Lincoln's merciful Christmas letter sold at auction
- How the government shutdown could affect holiday plans
- Trump to oust Mattis two months early, announces new acting secretary of defense
- Ron Paul applauds Trump for Syria withdrawal
- A local educator who hid a secret addiction shares her story
- Help Me Hank: Rotting meat and other violations found at popular Hamtramck market
- Griffin misses late FTs, Hawks beat Pistons 98-95
- Vikings beat Lions 27-9
- Money major factor in determining which teams play college bowl season
- VIDEO: Helicopter footage shows Michigan State Police pursue, capture 2 in Flint
- TSA, CBP employees still working in Michigan despite partial government shutdown
- Report alleges Michigan State University stonewalled investigation into Larry Nassar
- MSP use about $50,000 from taxpayers to send 36 employees to Florida conference
