ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 24, 2018

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Dec. 21.

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 24, 2018:

Family pleads for answers after Detroit woman goes missing in Peru

The family and friends of missing Detroiter Carla Valpeoz are pleading for help. Valpeoz has been missing for almost two weeks and was last seen near a small village in Peru.

Government shutdown: What it impacts, how long it may last

The government shutdown over the border wall is expected to continue after Christmas.

Fears for more tsunamis after hundreds killed in Indonesia

Almost 300 people were killed, with hundreds more injured and missing, after a tsunami hit Indonesia on Saturday.

Here's what weather to expect in Metro Detroit Christmas Eve, into Christmas

Winter weather outlook update

It’s time to update the winter outlook based upon some things we have observed recently.

