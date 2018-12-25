ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 25, 2018

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Dec. 21.

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 25, 2018:

Police: Father takes 4-month-old child from mother at gunpoint

Police said a 4-month-old baby girl was forcibly taken from her mother by the child's father at 2 p.m. Monday.

Market crashes on Christmas Eve amid shutdown

Around 420,000 federal workers are on duty without pay

At least 47 killed in hours-long attack on government building in Kabul

At least 47 people were killed and 25 were injured Monday during a a seven-hour assault that began with a car bomb at a government building in the Afghan capital, authorities said.

Indonesians worry another tsunami is coming, as 16,000 displaced and hundreds more dead or injured

As the threat of more deadly tsunamis casts a pall over Indonesia, more than 16,000 people are displaced. That's in addition to more than 420 confirmed dead, 1,485 injured and 154 still missing.

Here's what weather to expect in Metro Detroit on Christmas

Winter weather outlook update

It’s time to update the winter outlook based upon some things we have observed recently.

More local news:

For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

Local 4 Defenders special reports

For more Defenders special reports go to ClickOnDetroit.com/defenders.

all 4 Pets

For more Pets News, go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

Local sports news

For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.