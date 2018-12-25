ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 25, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 25, 2018:
Police: Father takes 4-month-old child from mother at gunpoint
Police said a 4-month-old baby girl was forcibly taken from her mother by the child's father at 2 p.m. Monday.
Market crashes on Christmas Eve amid shutdown
Around 420,000 federal workers are on duty without pay
At least 47 killed in hours-long attack on government building in Kabul
At least 47 people were killed and 25 were injured Monday during a a seven-hour assault that began with a car bomb at a government building in the Afghan capital, authorities said.
Indonesians worry another tsunami is coming, as 16,000 displaced and hundreds more dead or injured
As the threat of more deadly tsunamis casts a pall over Indonesia, more than 16,000 people are displaced. That's in addition to more than 420 confirmed dead, 1,485 injured and 154 still missing.
Here's what weather to expect in Metro Detroit on Christmas
Winter weather outlook update
It’s time to update the winter outlook based upon some things we have observed recently.
- Car stolen that contained gifts for nonprofit Alternatives for Girls
- Search is on for owner of envelope of cash found in Royal Oak parking lot
- Thieves caught on camera stealing tow truck in Detroit
- Search continues for Metro Detroit woman last seen in Peru
- Livonia elementary school students surprised at annual Giving Tree holiday event
- Santa doesn't care about money: Teaching my children why it is better to give than receive
- Judge orders North Korea to pay Warmbier family $500 million
- Utah student killed days after asking police to stop her harasser
- Trump asks 7-year-old if he still believes in Santa
- Some DC monuments open during shutdown
- National Christmas Tree shut down to visitors
- Abraham Lincoln's merciful Christmas letter sold at auction
- 3,000 possibly exposed to bloodborne infections at NJ facility
- A local educator who hid a secret addiction shares her story
- Help Me Hank: Rotting meat and other violations found at popular Hamtramck market
- Justin Verlander's annual event gives back to Metro Detroit military families
- Money major factor in determining which teams play college bowl season
- Griffin misses late FTs, Hawks beat Pistons 98-95
- Vikings beat Lions 27-9
- Families travel across Michigan to spend time together for holidays
- Required minimum distribution advice for seniors and their children
- VIDEO: Helicopter footage shows Michigan State Police pursue, capture 2 in Flint
- TSA, CBP employees still working in Michigan despite partial government shutdown
