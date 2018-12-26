ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 26, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 26, 2018:
Michigan State Police respond to possible double shooting in Inkster Christmas night
Officials are investigating a possible double shooting in Inkster that happened Christmas night. Police said the victims were in stable, but critical condition Wednesday morning.
8-year-old Guatemalan boy dies in US custody on Christmas Eve
An 8-year-old Guatemalan boy died late Christmas Eve in the custody of US Customs and Border Protection, the agency said, the second Guatemalan child to die in the agency's custody this month.
Search for survivors continues as Indonesia tsunami death toll tops 430
The desperate search continues Wednesday for survivors of a tsunami which struck parts of western Indonesia. At least 430 were killed by the tsunami.
Here's what weather to expect in Metro Detroit on Wednesday.
Winter weather outlook update
It’s time to update the winter outlook based upon some things we have observed recently.
More local news:
- Community gathers to honor fallen Sterling Heights officer on Christmas
- Vandals target cars parked at mayor of Dearborn Heights' home on Christmas
- 'We're still alive,' couple loses everything in Sterling Heights fire on Christmas morning
- Detroit police looking for 16-year-old girl who has not returned home
- Detroit police looking for 44-year-old man who was last seen leaving for work
- Police: Father takes 4-month-old Detroit child from mother at gunpoint
National headlines
- Markets full of angst as Wall Street returns from Christmas break
- Wednesday marks National Candy Cane Day
- Massive migrant release expected
- Former Disney actor charged with trying to meet 13-year-old for sex
- GoFundMe refunds money in homeless scam case
- Utah student killed days after asking police to stop her harasser
Local 4 Defenders special reports
- A local educator who hid a secret addiction shares her story
- Help Me Hank: Rotting meat and other violations found at popular Hamtramck market
all 4 Pets
Family of black wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks speaks out
The parents of the 16-year-old black varsity wrestler who was forced to cut his dreadlocks before a match have spoken out for the first time since the incident.
Local sports news
- Money major factor in determining which teams play college bowl season
- Justin Verlander's annual event gives back to Metro Detroit military families
News from across Michigan
- Required minimum distribution advice for seniors and their children
- VIDEO: Helicopter footage shows Michigan State Police pursue, capture 2 in Flint
- TSA, CBP employees still working in Michigan despite partial government shutdown
- Nassar: Abuse cases should have been handled as medical malpractice
Submit a news tip
