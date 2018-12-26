ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 26, 2018

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera Dec. 24, 2018.

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 26, 2018:

Michigan State Police respond to possible double shooting in Inkster Christmas night

Officials are investigating a possible double shooting in Inkster that happened Christmas night. Police said the victims were in stable, but critical condition Wednesday morning.

8-year-old Guatemalan boy dies in US custody on Christmas Eve

An 8-year-old Guatemalan boy died late Christmas Eve in the custody of US Customs and Border Protection, the agency said, the second Guatemalan child to die in the agency's custody this month.

Search for survivors continues as Indonesia tsunami death toll tops 430

The desperate search continues Wednesday for survivors of a tsunami which struck parts of western Indonesia. At least 430 were killed by the tsunami.

Here's what weather to expect in Metro Detroit on Wednesday.

Winter weather outlook update

It’s time to update the winter outlook based upon some things we have observed recently.

Family of black wrestler forced to cut dreadlocks speaks out

The parents of the 16-year-old black varsity wrestler who was forced to cut his dreadlocks before a match have spoken out for the first time since the incident.

