ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 27, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 27, 2018:
Driver rescued from chilly Lake St. Clair
The officer found the driver out of the vehicle and in the water between the vehicle and the seawall. Police said the driver is very fortunate the officer who first responded is a seasoned and trained diver. He was able to get the driver out of the water.
Weather: Get ready for rain, temperature roller coaster
Our Thursday is off to a dry start. We may eventually see a few breaks of sun this morning, but those breaks (if they even materialize) will fill in by afternoon.
Local courts:
- 2 p.m. -- A Center Line police officer is scheduled to be arraigned on criminal sexual conduct charges. Read back here.
More local news:
- Michigan lottery winner has week left to claim $25K a year for life prize
- Former Detroit TV anchor opens medical marijuana shop in Corktown
- Police: Father takes 4-month-old Detroit child from mother at gunpoint
- Sterling Heights apartment complex sustains $2.5 million of fire damage; donations requested
- Stolen traveling Michigan Vietnam war memorial recovered
- Video released of Roseville woman accused of assaulting Troy police officers
- Man arrested after allegedly smashing 15-20 windows at Royal Oak apartment complex
National headlines
- No signs of a deal to end partial government shutdown
- Investors still nervous despite Wall Street's huge rally
- Doctors question medical care given to migrant boy who died Christmas Eve
- Children's bodies found buried in backyard of father who worked as Walmart Santa, Georgia police say
- Video shows black Portland DoubleTree guest being kicked out in alleged racial profiling incident
Local 4 Defenders special report
- The Windsor hum mystery: 'It sounded like 15 trucks around our house'
- The persistent noise has been compared to an idling truck or the distant rumbling of thunder. It's plaguing many people who live across the Detroit River. See the special report here.
all 4 Pets
Local sports news
- Michigan football looks for elusive 11th victory in Peach Bowl battle with Florida
- Michigan State football looks to finish strong with win over Oregon in Redbox Bowl
- The Detroit Red Wings will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night in Pittsburgh. Game time is 7 p.m.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan woman flips van on I-75 after her dog barks at windshield wipers
- Michigan man found dead in driveway with crossbow wound
- Michigan woman, 68, dies after bathrobe catches fire Christmas Day
- 2 Michigan regulators take plea deals in Flint water case
Submit a news tip
