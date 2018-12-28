ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 28, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 28, 2018:
Gas prices are low, like really low
Thursday's state average price of $2.08 per gallon was 12 cents less than a week ago, and 56 cents less than this time last year. Now AAA is reporting 35 percent of Michigan gas retailers are selling gas for less than $2 a gallon.
Weather: Ridiculously warm, then a cold front
It's a weather roller coaster in Metro Detroit. The day is starting with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), and we’ll rise into the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius) by early afternoon. A few pockets of drizzle or very light rain will move through the area this morning, but the bulk of the afternoon should be dry.
Man struck in 2 hit-and-run incidents
Police are investigating after two cars struck a man who was crossing the street near the intersection of Gratiot and East Forest avenues in Detroit.
He's in critical condition.
Local courts:
- 8:30 a.m. -- A probable cause conference is scheduled for Robert Carmack, the Detroit businessman who hired private investigators to follow Mayor Mike Duggan and now faces four felony charges.
- 9 a.m. -- A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for Antoine Perry, of Wayne. He is accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old Ypsilanti Township man.
More local news:
- Police pull man from Lake St. Clair; SUV remains underwater
- Accuser takes stand against Center Line police officer charged with sexual assault
- 7-year-old Taylor boy pressured by relative to produce child porn, prosecutors say
- Royal Oak testing 30-minute parking spots to ease parking woes
- 16-year-old girl recovering after being shot on Detroit's west side
- IRS claims Aretha Franklin's estate owes $6 million in back taxes
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
National headlines
- A transformer explosion turned the New York City skyline blue
- Kroger recalls shrimp products due to potential contamination
- VIDEO: Colorado woman chases down, confronts alleged porch pirate
- CenturyLink customers hit by nationwide service outage
- House Democrats staffing up for Trump investigations
- Severe storm system that has already killed 2 moves toward eastern US
- Official: Guatemalan boy who died in US custody had the flu
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Local 4 team shares their most memorable stories of 2018
In 2018, Metro Detroit saw a meteor, an earthquake, an international funeral and many other major news stories with a national reach. We asked Local 4 anchors and reporters to tell of the most memorable stories they covered in 2018. Read their responses here.
Related: Here's a look at the 13 most-read stories in ClickOnDetroit in 2018
Local sports news
- Lions rumors mounting as another season goes in the trash
- Phil Kessel's power-play goals help Pens defeat Red Wings 5-2
For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- Updated look at Michigan lame-duck bills that Snyder has signed, vetoed
- Michigan Gov. Snyder vetoes 'baby box' bills that would have let parents surrender newborns
- Michigan man killed by crossbow identified by family
- SURVEY: Do you plan to grow marijuana in Michigan now that it's legal?
- 5 biggest Michigan Lottery prizes, winners of 2018
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
