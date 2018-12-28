ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 28, 2018

A view of the Detroit riverfront on Dec. 28, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 28, 2018:

Gas prices are low, like really low

Thursday's state average price of $2.08 per gallon was 12 cents less than a week ago, and 56 cents less than this time last year. Now AAA is reporting 35 percent of Michigan gas retailers are selling gas for less than $2 a gallon.

Weather: Ridiculously warm, then a cold front

It's a weather roller coaster in Metro Detroit. The day is starting with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s (4 to 5 degrees Celsius), and we’ll rise into the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius) by early afternoon. A few pockets of drizzle or very light rain will move through the area this morning, but the bulk of the afternoon should be dry.

Man struck in 2 hit-and-run incidents

Police are investigating after two cars struck a man who was crossing the street near the intersection of Gratiot and East Forest avenues in Detroit.

He's in critical condition.

Local courts:

8:30 a.m. -- A probable cause conference is scheduled for Robert Carmack, the Detroit businessman who hired private investigators to follow Mayor Mike Duggan and now faces four felony charges.

-- A probable cause conference is scheduled for Robert Carmack, the Detroit businessman who hired private investigators to follow Mayor Mike Duggan and now faces four felony charges. 9 a.m. -- A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for Antoine Perry, of Wayne. He is accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old Ypsilanti Township man.

More local news:

National headlines

Local 4 team shares their most memorable stories of 2018

In 2018, Metro Detroit saw a meteor, an earthquake, an international funeral and many other major news stories with a national reach. We asked Local 4 anchors and reporters to tell of the most memorable stories they covered in 2018. Read their responses here.

Related: Here's a look at the 13 most-read stories in ClickOnDetroit in 2018

all 4 Pets

Local sports news

News from across Michigan

