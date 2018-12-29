ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 29, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 29, 2018:
Family of Detroit man killed by intruder during home invasion wants justice
A 40-year-old father of four was shot and killed during a home invasion. Douglas Thornton and his family were sleeping when intruders broke into their home near Greenfield Road and Grand River Avenue on Detroit's west side. Local 4 spoke with Thornton's family with morning. You can watch the full interview below.
Mother, son found dead inside White Lake Township home
A mother and son both were found dead inside their Oakland County home. The discovery was made in a White Lake Township community, and neighbors have a lot of questions.
Free career counseling for laid off General Motors workers
A career counseling service is hosting a free resume and interview workshop for the nearly 15-thousand workers impacted by General Motors layoffs on Saturday.
Here is what to expect in Detroit weather Saturday: Back to chilly reality, with sunshine
Welcome to the final Saturday and final weekend of 2018. After a balmy, wet Friday, it's back to reality with chillier air. But it will be drier and, eventually, sunnier this weekend.
A closer look at weather in Metro Detroit Saturday
More local news:
- Vigil held for cancer survivor killed near My Hookah Lounge in Hamtramck
- MDOT targets first week of January to fully reopen I-696
- Westbound I-94 near DTW back open after fatal crash involving semi
- IRS claims Aretha Franklin's estate owes $6 million in back taxes
- 2 more Michigan Sears stores closing in March, including at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi
- Man charged after expensive Cartier sunglasses swiped off man's face at Westland gas station
Egypt security forces kill 40 suspected terrorists in raids
Egyptian security forces killed 40 alleged terrorists in raids in the Giza and North Sinai regions early Saturday, state media reported, a day after four people were killed when a roadside bomb struck a tourist bus in Giza.
National headlines
- EPA proposes new rule to allow fewer restrictions on toxins
- Son of Yemeni mother who fought for a visa to visit him has died
- Florida woman on tricycle robs postal worker with plastic gun, claims she is 'God'
- Rabid raccoon attacks dog
- Departing senators warn: There's a problem with the current state of politics
- Kroger recalls shrimp products due to potential contamination
Local 4 team shares their most memorable stories of 2018
In 2018, Metro Detroit saw a meteor, an earthquake, an international funeral and many other major news stories with a national reach. We asked Local 4 anchors and reporters to tell of the most memorable stories they covered in 2018. Read their responses here.
Related: Here's a look at the 13 most-read stories in ClickOnDetroit in 2018
all 4 Pets
Local sports news
- A year in sports: How well do you know your 2018 headlines?
- Watch: Lions coach Matt Patricia addresses report of being late to meetings
- Detroit Red Wings 2018-19 regular season schedule and results
- 4 Lions players who could be playing their final game in Detroit on Sunday
News from across Michigan
- Michigan State Police: Holiday traffic fatalities more than doubled from 2017 to 2018
- These Michigan communities have opted out of recreational marijuana sales
- Snyder signs bill to make Michigan ballot drives tougher
- Michigan governor-elect Whitmer announces key cabinet, leadership hires
- Michigan GOP lawmakers pass bills before Dem governor starts
- Updated look at Michigan lame-duck bills that Snyder has signed, vetoed
- SURVEY: Do you plan to grow marijuana in Michigan now that it's legal?
- 5 biggest Michigan Lottery prizes, winners of 2018
