ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 29, 2018

Family of Detroit man killed by intruder during home invasion wants justice

A 40-year-old father of four was shot and killed during a home invasion. Douglas Thornton and his family were sleeping when intruders broke into their home near Greenfield Road and Grand River Avenue on Detroit's west side. Local 4 spoke with Thornton's family with morning. You can watch the full interview below.

Mother, son found dead inside White Lake Township home

A mother and son both were found dead inside their Oakland County home. The discovery was made in a White Lake Township community, and neighbors have a lot of questions.

Free career counseling for laid off General Motors workers

A career counseling service is hosting a free resume and interview workshop for the nearly 15-thousand workers impacted by General Motors layoffs on Saturday.

Here is what to expect in Detroit weather Saturday: Back to chilly reality, with sunshine

Welcome to the final Saturday and final weekend of 2018. After a balmy, wet Friday, it's back to reality with chillier air. But it will be drier and, eventually, sunnier this weekend.

Egypt security forces kill 40 suspected terrorists in raids

Egyptian security forces killed 40 alleged terrorists in raids in the Giza and North Sinai regions early Saturday, state media reported, a day after four people were killed when a roadside bomb struck a tourist bus in Giza.

Local 4 team shares their most memorable stories of 2018

In 2018, Metro Detroit saw a meteor, an earthquake, an international funeral and many other major news stories with a national reach. We asked Local 4 anchors and reporters to tell of the most memorable stories they covered in 2018. Read their responses here.

