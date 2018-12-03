ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 3, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec 3, 2018:
Weather: The mini spring is over
Sunday was one day of spring-like weather, and it has come and gone. We may get a half inch of snow during the day Monday as temps fall all day.
See the latest weather forecast here.
Sinkhole closes 15 Mile Road in Macomb County
A water main break caused the sinkhole. The main break has been fixed and workers filled the hole with dirt and gravel.
Video shows clerk scare off ATM thieves
"I told them, 'Stop knocking my ATM before you get hurt,'" said Sonic Abdo, the gas station owner. "But they still knocking on it, so when I pull my gun out, they saw it and ran away."
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. -- The jury trial starts for Marc Minter. He is charged in the death of his 2-year-old child, who was found not breathing in a Wayne home in October 2017. Read back here.
- 9 a.m. -- Jury selection starts for the trial against Dasiah Nichelle Jordan, who is charged in the death of her 11-month-old daughter. Read back here.
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
National headlines
- Here's the plan for President George H.W. Bush's memorial and funeral services
- Congress weighs options 5 days away from potential shutdown
- Trump says China will cut tariffs on American cars
Local 4 special report
- With the right genealogy app, it can be relatively easy to, well, find out more about our relatives. See the full story here.
For more Local 4 News Today special reports go to ClickOnDetroit.com/morning.
Local sports news
- WATCH: Matt Patricia, Matthew Stafford speak after loss to Rams
- Varlamov makes 24 saves as Avalanche shut out Red Wings, 2-0
- College Football Bowl Games 2018: Here's when, where Michigan schools will play
For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Michigan on Thursday: What to know
- Topgolf's first Michigan location opening this week in Auburn Hills
More Local News pages:
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.