ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 3, 2018

A view of the flag atop the Guardian Building in Downtown Detroit on Dec. 3, 2018. The flag flies at half staff for President George H.W. Bush, who died Nov. 30, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec 3, 2018:

Weather: The mini spring is over

Sunday was one day of spring-like weather, and it has come and gone. We may get a half inch of snow during the day Monday as temps fall all day.

See the latest weather forecast here.

Sinkhole closes 15 Mile Road in Macomb County

A water main break caused the sinkhole. The main break has been fixed and workers filled the hole with dirt and gravel.

Video shows clerk scare off ATM thieves

"I told them, 'Stop knocking my ATM before you get hurt,'" said Sonic Abdo, the gas station owner. "But they still knocking on it, so when I pull my gun out, they saw it and ran away."

See the video here.

Local courts:

9 a.m. -- The jury trial starts for Marc Minter. He is charged in the death of his 2-year-old child, who was found not breathing in a Wayne home in October 2017. Read back here.

9 a.m. -- Jury selection starts for the trial against Dasiah Nichelle Jordan, who is charged in the death of her 11-month-old daughter. Read back here.

For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

National headlines

Local 4 special report

With the right genealogy app, it can be relatively easy to, well, find out more about our relatives. See the full story here.

For more Local 4 News Today special reports go to ClickOnDetroit.com/morning.

Local sports news

For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

News from across Michigan

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.