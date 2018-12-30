ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 30, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 30, 2018:
Nice day does not equal nice water conditions, Coast Guard warns
All hands were on deck Friday night as the Coast Guard searched for the four kayakers, who found themselves stranded on an island near Grosse Ille. One of those kayakers was a 5-year-old girl.
Cancer survivor killed in triple shooting in Hamtramck
The victim beat stage-4 cancer, but was killed in a triple shooting at a Hamtramck hookah lounge on Joseph Campau Avenue.
11 countries going ahead with trade deal without US
A major 11-country agreement goes into effect Sunday, reshaping trade rules among economic powerhouses like Japan, Canada, Mexico and Australia — but the United States won't be a part of it.
Here is what to expect in Detroit weather: Brighter, not as cold Sunday
The last Sunday of 2018 becomes brighter and will not be as cold as Saturday. Motown rings in the new year on a chilly, wet note but temps will be above average.
A closer look at weather in Metro Detroit Sunday
If you are out early this afternoon, perhaps to hit the stores again to take advantage of the year-end sales, and your car is parked in the sun, you will get into a toasty warm car due to the greenhouse effect.
Read more.
More local news:
- Roseville blood drive helps mother keep son's memory alive
- Michigan State Police investigating crash that killed woman Saturday
- New Year's Eve celebrations in Metro Detroit
- Using tech to tackle new year's goals
- Flashpoint 12/30/18: A look back at some of the biggest news stories of 2018
- MDOT targets first week of January to fully reopen I-696
- 2 more Michigan Sears stores closing in March, including at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi
For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
International headlines
- Locked up for trying to take his own life, in a country where suicide is still a crime
- India in 2019: Elections, economics and the world's biggest pilgrimage
National headlines
- Watch: Funeral held for 2-year-old Yemeni boy
- Watch: Motorist plunges to death in New York
- Newspapers report suspected malware attack
- Jet bridge incident at Baltimore airport leaves 6 injured
- Doctor to be monitored in US after possible Ebola exposure
- US Border officials turn to pediatricians for guidance
- Sears is leaving Minnesota, closing another door on its history
Trump issues executive order freezing federal workers' pay in 2019
The move, which nixes a 2.1% across-the-board pay raise that was set to take effect in January, comes as hundreds of thousands of federal employees are expecting to begin the new year furloughed or working without pay because of a partial government shutdown.
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
Local 4 team shares their most memorable stories of 2018
In 2018, Metro Detroit saw a meteor, an earthquake, an international funeral and many other major news stories with a national reach. We asked Local 4 anchors and reporters to tell of the most memorable stories they covered in 2018. Read their responses here.
Related: Here's a look at the 13 most-read stories in ClickOnDetroit in 2018
all 4 Pets
For more Pets News, go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.
Local sports news
- Peach Bowl: Gators rout Michigan 41-15
- Red Wings fall 5-1 to Stars
- A year in sports: How well do you know your 2018 headlines?
- Detroit Red Wings 2018-19 regular season schedule and results
- 4 Lions players who could be playing their final game in Detroit on Sunday
For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan State Police: Holiday traffic fatalities more than doubled from 2017 to 2018
- These Michigan communities have opted out of recreational marijuana sales
- Snyder signs bill to make Michigan ballot drives tougher
- Michigan governor-elect Whitmer announces key cabinet, leadership hires
- Michigan GOP lawmakers pass bills before Dem governor starts
- Updated look at Michigan lame-duck bills that Snyder has signed, vetoed
- SURVEY: Do you plan to grow marijuana in Michigan now that it's legal?
- 5 biggest Michigan Lottery prizes, winners of 2018
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.