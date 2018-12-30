ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 30, 2018

A view of the Detroit riverfront on Dec. 28, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 30, 2018:

Nice day does not equal nice water conditions, Coast Guard warns

All hands were on deck Friday night as the Coast Guard searched for the four kayakers, who found themselves stranded on an island near Grosse Ille. One of those kayakers was a 5-year-old girl.

Cancer survivor killed in triple shooting in Hamtramck

The victim beat stage-4 cancer, but was killed in a triple shooting at a Hamtramck hookah lounge on Joseph Campau Avenue.

11 countries going ahead with trade deal without US

A major 11-country agreement goes into effect Sunday, reshaping trade rules among economic powerhouses like Japan, Canada, Mexico and Australia — but the United States won't be a part of it.

Here is what to expect in Detroit weather: Brighter, not as cold Sunday

The last Sunday of 2018 becomes brighter and will not be as cold as Saturday. Motown rings in the new year on a chilly, wet note but temps will be above average.

A closer look at weather in Metro Detroit Sunday

If you are out early this afternoon, perhaps to hit the stores again to take advantage of the year-end sales, and your car is parked in the sun, you will get into a toasty warm car due to the greenhouse effect.

More local news:

For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

International headlines

National headlines

Trump issues executive order freezing federal workers' pay in 2019

The move, which nixes a 2.1% across-the-board pay raise that was set to take effect in January, comes as hundreds of thousands of federal employees are expecting to begin the new year furloughed or working without pay because of a partial government shutdown.

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

Local 4 team shares their most memorable stories of 2018

In 2018, Metro Detroit saw a meteor, an earthquake, an international funeral and many other major news stories with a national reach. We asked Local 4 anchors and reporters to tell of the most memorable stories they covered in 2018. Read their responses here.

Related: Here's a look at the 13 most-read stories in ClickOnDetroit in 2018

all 4 Pets

For more Pets News, go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

Local sports news

For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.