ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 4, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec 4, 2018:
Flint water pipelines update
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is holding a news conference Tuesday to provide an update to her FAST Start initiative and water service line replacement effort.
'Mam Joe' ring leader in Dearborn
Police say a bar on Michigan Avenue in Detroit was serving up a whole lot more than just drinks. They say it served as a marketplace for stolen items and was part of a major theft ring that operated for years.
Porch thief caught on video
He was caught on video the day after Thanksgiving, scoping out a few packages and a few minutes later, moving in to steal them.
Weather
Most of the country is in the midst of a cool stretch and for Metro Detroit, we start Tuesday with temps in the low to mid 20s and lighter winds.
Here's the forecast for the rest of the week.
More local news:
- Human skull found in flower pot at Detroit church
- Anchor Bay School District closed due to shooting threat
National headlines
- Report: Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer plans to step down after Rose Bowl
- Here's the plan for President George H.W. Bush's memorial and funeral services
- Court sides with 11 priests in Pennsylvania abuse report
Local 4 special report today
- Today at 5 p.m. on Local 4 -- Defender Karen Drew takes to the skies with helicopter police.
Tasty Tuesday: Firebird Tavern
Local sports news
- Comparing Michigan's resume to other 10 undefeated teams in college basketball
- Tyler Bertuzzi suspended after punching Colorado player from bench
- Adams, Westbrook lead Thunder to rout of Pistons
News from across Michigan
- Online renewal for Concealed Pistol License now available in Michigan
- Report: These are the 20 safest cities in Michigan in 2018
- State looking for Michigan lighthouse keepers for next spring and summer
- Pregnant woman, child killed, 7 others taken to hospital after Michigan house fire
- Michigan toddler dies in makeshift playpen accident
- Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Michigan on Thursday: What to know
Submit a news tip
