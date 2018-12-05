ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 5, 2018

A view of the Detroit riverfront on Dec. 5, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 5 2018:

Prohibition ended 85 years ago today

Michigan church, business, and community leaders had been working to ban the sale of alcoholic drinks since 1852, believing that such a ban would reduce crime and improve both family life and employee productivity. Their campaigns succeeded in 1916, when the citizens of Michigan approved a prohibition amendment to the state constitution.

But it was eventually overturned.

Read all about it and see photos of what Detroit looked like back then right here.

Bowling alley a 'total loss' in fire

A Monroe bowling alley went up in flames this morning. Firefighters described it as a total loss. The building was a local icon, and watching it burn was tough for the entire community.

See the dramatic fire video here.

Weather: Light snow showers expected

Here's the forecast:

Woman survives after being taken off life support

Michele was presented with a Survivor Coin by the Sterling Heights Fire Department. It's a token of the bond she shares with her rescuers and her husband.

See her heart-warming story here.

Local courts:

9 a.m. -- Candice Diaz will be sentenced for her role in the torture and murder of her 4-year-old daughter. Her boyfriend already has been sentenced. Read back here. The sentencing will stream live here.

1:30 p.m. -- Ernest Julius Romer III, financial advisor from Shelby Township, will be sentenced for embezzlement. Read back about the case here.

More local news:

For more Local News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

National headlines

Local 4 special report

Fighting crime from the helicopter: Local 4 Defender Karen Drew went up with deputies William Christenson and Phil Heckmann to see how it works. Watch here.

For more Local 4 Defenders special reports go to ClickOnDetroit.com/defenders.

Pets of the Week: Bella and Betty Boop

So cute:

Local sports news

For more local sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

News from across Michigan

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.