ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 5, 2018

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

A view of the Detroit riverfront on Dec. 5, 2018. (WDIV)

Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 5 2018: 

Prohibition ended 85 years ago today

Michigan church, business, and community leaders had been working to ban the sale of alcoholic drinks since 1852, believing that such a ban would reduce crime and improve both family life and employee productivity. Their campaigns succeeded in 1916, when the citizens of Michigan approved a prohibition amendment to the state constitution.

But it was eventually overturned. 

Bowling alley a 'total loss' in fire

A Monroe bowling alley went up in flames this morning. Firefighters described it as a total loss. The building was a local icon, and watching it burn was tough for the entire community. 

Weather: Light snow showers expected

Woman survives after being taken off life support

Michele was presented with a Survivor Coin by the Sterling Heights Fire Department. It's a token of the bond she shares with her rescuers and her husband.

Local courts: 

  • 9 a.m. -- Candice Diaz will be sentenced for her role in the torture and murder of her 4-year-old daughter. Her boyfriend already has been sentenced. Read back here
  • 1:30 p.m. -- Ernest Julius Romer III, financial advisor from Shelby Township, will be sentenced for embezzlement. Read back about the case here

Pets of the Week: Bella and Betty Boop

