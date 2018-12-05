ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 5, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 5 2018:
Prohibition ended 85 years ago today
Michigan church, business, and community leaders had been working to ban the sale of alcoholic drinks since 1852, believing that such a ban would reduce crime and improve both family life and employee productivity. Their campaigns succeeded in 1916, when the citizens of Michigan approved a prohibition amendment to the state constitution.
But it was eventually overturned.
Bowling alley a 'total loss' in fire
A Monroe bowling alley went up in flames this morning. Firefighters described it as a total loss. The building was a local icon, and watching it burn was tough for the entire community.
Weather: Light snow showers expected
Here's the forecast:
Woman survives after being taken off life support
Michele was presented with a Survivor Coin by the Sterling Heights Fire Department. It's a token of the bond she shares with her rescuers and her husband.
Local courts:
- 9 a.m. -- Candice Diaz will be sentenced for her role in the torture and murder of her 4-year-old daughter. Her boyfriend already has been sentenced. Read back here.
- 1:30 p.m. -- Ernest Julius Romer III, financial advisor from Shelby Township, will be sentenced for embezzlement. Read back about the case here.
More local news:
- Police: Hazmat incident at Domino's Farms in Ann Arbor caused by yellow ink toner
- Redford police launch investigation after body found Tuesday morning in park
- Metro Detroit toy store Toyology sells toys meant to educate, entertain
- Flint mayor says replacement of tainted pipelines ahead of schedule
- Electric Forest Festival reveals 2019 lineup
National headlines
- LIVE STREAM: Funeral service for former Pres. George H.W. Bush in Washington
- 5.1 million pounds of beef added to recall due to salmonella; sold at Kroger, other stores
- Wall Street analyst predicts 25,000 job cuts; Ford calls that 'premature'
- Tackling climate change could save millions of lives, report says
- Chris Watts transferred to prison outside of Colorado
- Terrorism deaths down in 2017, but far-right terrorism rising, report says
Local 4 special report
- Fighting crime from the helicopter: Local 4 Defender Karen Drew went up with deputies William Christenson and Phil Heckmann to see how it works. Watch here.
Pets of the Week: Bella and Betty Boop
So cute:
Local sports news
- Kucherov, Lightning beat Red Wings 6-5 in shootout
- Detroit Tigers agree to one-year deal with starting pitcher Matt Moore
News from across Michigan
- Michigan Legislature OKs gutting wage, paid sick time laws
- Law enforcement officials scramble to prepare for legalized recreational marijuana
- Body found off roadway in cornfield, Michigan State Police investigate homicide
